Hyundai Group to create all-new scalable platform for future electric models with Canoo

The Hyundai Motor Company and Canoo, a US-based company, have announced that the two companies will be working together to develop an all-new scalable skateboard architecture that the Hyundai Group will base its future electric models. Both Hyundai and Kia brand will be using this platform to create everything from small-sized EVs to Purpose Built Vehicles.

Canoo is a US-based company that has its own proprietary skateboard design platform for electric vehicles. Hyundai will develop a new platform based on the same architecture. With this collaboration, Canoo will provide engineering services to help create a fully scalable, all-electric platform that will meet Kia and Hyundai’s specifications. With this partnership, the Hyundai Group claims that it will enable them to create cost-competitive EVs through a simplified and standardised development process and simplified manufacturing on the production line.

Canoo’s proprietary design of its platform houses the most critical components of the vehicle with a strong emphasis on functional integration. This means that every component fulfils as many functions as possible. This helps bring the size, weight and number of parts of the skateboard down. The company claims that all of this will translate on better interior space for the cabin of the vehicle with a more cost-effective offering. Canoo claims that with its skateboard, it can be paired with any cabin design.

Hyundai Motor Group is doubling down on its commitment to invest $87 billion USD. The Hyundai brand will invest $52 billion USD while the Kia brand will invest $25 billion USD towards electrification and future mobility technologies. The group aims that 25% of its sales to be electrified by 2025.