Hyundai Concept Seven electric SUV teased, to unveil in November

Reports suggest that the Hyundai Seven will use a stretched version of the E-GMP platform. The battery is expected to be as large as 100 kilowatt-hours and a likely range of about 483 km.

By:November 5, 2021 12:40 PM

Hyundai has teased its upcoming electric crossover Seven Concept due to unveil at the LA Auto Show on 17th November. The teaser image shows a glimpse of the car’s front end and another that shows a stylish-looking seat. The Seven concept boasts a group of lights stacked at the corner in three columns and one that stretches across the bonnet. Hyundai refers to the use of these small, individual lamps as Parametric Pixels. A previous teaser from September allowed a better look at the Seven concept’s shape that includes a sleek roof and a blunt tail. Considering the size, it could have a third row of seats.

On the inside, the Seven boasts a “premium lounge experience” with modern chairs and a wood trim at the lower section. Hyundai states that the cabin uses sustainable materials.

“Seven’s interior suggests a premium and personalised lounge ambience, deepening the space innovation that Hyundai Motor has shown with IONIQ 5,” the company states.

“Furnishings trimmed in sustainable materials offer a refined, eco-friendly mobility experience that reflects the changing lifestyles of its customers.”

Also read: Hyundai Motor India records a 34.6% decline in domestic sales: 37,021 units sold in October 2021

The Seven will go on to be a part of Hyundai’s Ioniq lineup and would possibly be called Ioniq 7, in line with the existing Ioniq 5 and the upcoming Ioniq 7.

Reports suggest that the Seven will use a stretched version of the E-GMP platform. The battery is expected to be as large as 100 kilowatt-hours and a likely range of about 483 km. The crossover could use two electric motors to make about 308 hp.

Another teaser from Hyundai states that the electric crossover will go on sale in 2024.

Register now – 2021 Electric Mobility Summit – A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai Concept Seven electric SUV teased, to unveil in November

Hyundai Concept Seven electric SUV teased, to unveil in November

Updated 2021 Aprilia SR 160 spotted: Key changes, expected price, details

Updated 2021 Aprilia SR 160 spotted: Key changes, expected price, details

MG Motor India retails 2,863 units in October 2021: Hector gets 4,000 plus bookings within a month

MG Motor India retails 2,863 units in October 2021: Hector gets 4,000 plus bookings within a month

Indian Oil to set up 10,000 EV charging stations by 2024: IOC Chairman

Indian Oil to set up 10,000 EV charging stations by 2024: IOC Chairman

Upto Rs 1 lakh off on Ola pre-owned cars this Diwali: 1,000+ units sold last weekend

Upto Rs 1 lakh off on Ola pre-owned cars this Diwali: 1,000+ units sold last weekend

No more subsidy on electric cars in Delhi: Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV & more get expensive

No more subsidy on electric cars in Delhi: Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV & more get expensive

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios & Aura get Rs. 50,000 rebate: Exciting offers on other models too

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios & Aura get Rs. 50,000 rebate: Exciting offers on other models too

Kia India sells 16,331 cars in October 2021: Sales surpass the 1.5 lakh mark in CY21

Kia India sells 16,331 cars in October 2021: Sales surpass the 1.5 lakh mark in CY21

Kia Carens could be the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival: Trademark filed

Kia Carens could be the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival: Trademark filed

Video: Triumph showcases new Tiger 1200 prototype ahead of premiere

Video: Triumph showcases new Tiger 1200 prototype ahead of premiere

MG Astor deliveries begin in India: 500+ units delivered on the first day

MG Astor deliveries begin in India: 500+ units delivered on the first day

Sonalika reports 5.5% growth in October 2021 with 17,130 tractors sold

Sonalika reports 5.5% growth in October 2021 with 17,130 tractors sold

10 Electric cars you can buy this Diwali to curb pollution: Tata Nexon EV to Audi e-tron

10 Electric cars you can buy this Diwali to curb pollution: Tata Nexon EV to Audi e-tron

Honda kicks off round two of 2021 Talent Hunt: Offers opportunity to race at CBR 150R cup

Honda kicks off round two of 2021 Talent Hunt: Offers opportunity to race at CBR 150R cup

Audi A8 facelift unveiled with sharper design and added tech features

Audi A8 facelift unveiled with sharper design and added tech features

October 2021 bike sales: Classic 350-led Royal Enfield reports 34% dip, 44,000+ units sold

October 2021 bike sales: Classic 350-led Royal Enfield reports 34% dip, 44,000+ units sold

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M get their first price hike: New price list here

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M get their first price hike: New price list here

Skoda Slavia's official design sketches revealed: Global debut on November 18

Skoda Slavia's official design sketches revealed: Global debut on November 18

Revolt electric bike to be available in these five new cities in November

Revolt electric bike to be available in these five new cities in November

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio is country's most fuel-efficient car: Bookings open for Rs. 11,000

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio is country's most fuel-efficient car: Bookings open for Rs. 11,000