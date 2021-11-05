Hyundai Concept Seven electric SUV teased, to unveil in November

Reports suggest that the Hyundai Seven will use a stretched version of the E-GMP platform. The battery is expected to be as large as 100 kilowatt-hours and a likely range of about 483 km.

Hyundai has teased its upcoming electric crossover Seven Concept due to unveil at the LA Auto Show on 17th November. The teaser image shows a glimpse of the car’s front end and another that shows a stylish-looking seat. The Seven concept boasts a group of lights stacked at the corner in three columns and one that stretches across the bonnet. Hyundai refers to the use of these small, individual lamps as Parametric Pixels. A previous teaser from September allowed a better look at the Seven concept’s shape that includes a sleek roof and a blunt tail. Considering the size, it could have a third row of seats.

On the inside, the Seven boasts a “premium lounge experience” with modern chairs and a wood trim at the lower section. Hyundai states that the cabin uses sustainable materials.

“Seven’s interior suggests a premium and personalised lounge ambience, deepening the space innovation that Hyundai Motor has shown with IONIQ 5,” the company states.

“Furnishings trimmed in sustainable materials offer a refined, eco-friendly mobility experience that reflects the changing lifestyles of its customers.”

The Seven will go on to be a part of Hyundai’s Ioniq lineup and would possibly be called Ioniq 7, in line with the existing Ioniq 5 and the upcoming Ioniq 7.

Reports suggest that the Seven will use a stretched version of the E-GMP platform. The battery is expected to be as large as 100 kilowatt-hours and a likely range of about 483 km. The crossover could use two electric motors to make about 308 hp.

Another teaser from Hyundai states that the electric crossover will go on sale in 2024.

