Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept with 95km range unveiled

Europe seems to be the first recipient of this Bajaj Chetak-derived electric scooter that will make its production debut in 2022.

There has been talks about Husqvarna moving to electrification. While the brand showcase the E-Pilen motorcycle a few weeks ago, now is the time for the electric scooter. The Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept has been unveiled. This scooter will be a small personal mobility product. It’s top speed of 45kmph signals towards its urban mobility aspirations. The claimed range of this product is 95km. Powering the scooter is a 4kW motor and the chassis is shared with our own Bajaj Chetak electric. The usual white and black paint scheme is similar to what we have seen on other Husqvarna products. The headlamp is an all-LED unit with a circular DRL. Other bits from the Chetak include the suspension – trailing link front and a monoshock at the back. It will likely be made at the Bajaj plant in Chakan and exported to the world.

Europe seems to be the first recipient of this scooter that will make its production debut in 2022. We wonder if the Ola Electric scooter design was inspired by this or not. The rear section of the scooter though could have been a bit better executed as the wheel hugger seems a bit odd. There could be a digital instrument console complete with connected vehicle technology. Husqvarna may not offer riding modes and that could be because of the limited top speed. Expect combi braking with the front disc and rear drum combination. The Indian market too will get this scooter and we expect it to be priced slightly lower than the Bajaj Chetak. Quality, fit and finish should be at par with Husqvarna’s international standards though.

More details of this new Husqvarna Vektorr are expected to be released in the coming months. In the near future, an influx of fresh new electric two-wheeler products from various other manufacturers including TVS are expected. Exciting times, indeed!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.