Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept with 95km range unveiled

Europe seems to be the first recipient of this Bajaj Chetak-derived electric scooter that will make its production debut in 2022.

By:May 7, 2021 2:04 PM

There has been talks about Husqvarna moving to electrification. While the brand showcase the E-Pilen motorcycle a few weeks ago, now is the time for the electric scooter. The Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept has been unveiled. This scooter will be a small personal mobility product. It’s top speed of 45kmph signals towards its urban mobility aspirations. The claimed range of this product is 95km. Powering the scooter is a 4kW motor and the chassis is shared with our own Bajaj Chetak electric. The usual white and black paint scheme is similar to what we have seen on other Husqvarna products. The headlamp is an all-LED unit with a circular DRL. Other bits from the Chetak include the suspension – trailing link front and a monoshock at the back. It will likely be made at the Bajaj plant in Chakan and exported to the world.

Europe seems to be the first recipient of this scooter that will make its production debut in 2022. We wonder if the Ola Electric scooter design was inspired by this or not. The rear section of the scooter though could have been a bit better executed as the wheel hugger seems a bit odd. There could be a digital instrument console complete with connected vehicle technology. Husqvarna may not offer riding modes and that could be because of the limited top speed. Expect combi braking with the front disc and rear drum combination. The Indian market too will get this scooter and we expect it to be priced slightly lower than the Bajaj Chetak. Quality, fit and finish should be at par with Husqvarna’s international standards though.

More details of this new Husqvarna Vektorr are expected to be released in the coming months. In the near future, an influx of fresh new electric two-wheeler products from various other manufacturers including TVS are expected. Exciting times, indeed!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Topper Again! Hero MotoCorp sold 15 lakh+ bikes, scooters in Q4 FY21: Revenue rose to Rs 8,686 crore

Topper Again! Hero MotoCorp sold 15 lakh+ bikes, scooters in Q4 FY21: Revenue rose to Rs 8,686 crore

Car Leasing Vs Car Loan: A fresh view in the age of new normal

Car Leasing Vs Car Loan: A fresh view in the age of new normal

Tata Nexon, Tiago prices to go up but here's how you can buy them at a lower cost

Tata Nexon, Tiago prices to go up but here's how you can buy them at a lower cost

BS6 CF Moto 650 GT teased: Price likely to be same as previous BS4 model, here's why

BS6 CF Moto 650 GT teased: Price likely to be same as previous BS4 model, here's why

Save up to Rs 75,000 on Nissan Kicks, Datsun Go in May 2021

Save up to Rs 75,000 on Nissan Kicks, Datsun Go in May 2021

New 830hp Ferrari 812 Competizione A: Last naturally aspirated hurrah for Tiffosis?

New 830hp Ferrari 812 Competizione A: Last naturally aspirated hurrah for Tiffosis?

Rising petrol prices worrying you? Check out India's top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes

Rising petrol prices worrying you? Check out India's top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes

Brembo's new glowing LED brake calliper looks stunning, improves safety

Brembo's new glowing LED brake calliper looks stunning, improves safety

May 2021 Car Discounts: Tata offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

May 2021 Car Discounts: Tata offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

Fiat Progetto 363 crossover unveiled: Creta rival's specs, features

Fiat Progetto 363 crossover unveiled: Creta rival's specs, features

Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

Reasons to buy a Toyota badge-engineered car over a Maruti Suzuki and also why not to

Reasons to buy a Toyota badge-engineered car over a Maruti Suzuki and also why not to

Buying a car cheaper than cabs like Uber, Ola: Explained in detail

Buying a car cheaper than cabs like Uber, Ola: Explained in detail

Ather 450X Road Test Review: Living with India's Superhero of electric scooters

Ather 450X Road Test Review: Living with India's Superhero of electric scooters

5 most fuel-efficient Indian cars under Rs 10 lakh to combat exorbitant fuel prices

5 most fuel-efficient Indian cars under Rs 10 lakh to combat exorbitant fuel prices

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift teased: Global debut on 12th May

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift teased: Global debut on 12th May

Mahle develops new magnet-free electric motor with higher efficiency, less wear

Mahle develops new magnet-free electric motor with higher efficiency, less wear

Tata Tiago, Tigor now offered with tyre puncture repair kits: New update explained

Tata Tiago, Tigor now offered with tyre puncture repair kits: New update explained

Honda H'ness CB350 gets costlier again: Price gap with Royal Enfield Meteor 350 compared

Honda H'ness CB350 gets costlier again: Price gap with Royal Enfield Meteor 350 compared