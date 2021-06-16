Huge discounts! Ampere Magnus, Zeal electric scooter prices dropped by this much

These scooters come with Li-ion battery, a three-year warranty and high-speed characteristics. The prices given are ex-showroom.

By:June 16, 2021 10:53 AM

Post the announcement that the FAME-II subsidy scheme has been enhanced for electric two-wheelers, bike makers have started giving out discounts. While Ather and TVS both announced the revised prices for their electric scooters, Ampere has joined the list now. The Magnus that was earlier available at Rs 74,990 is now priced at Rs 65,990. At the same time, the Ampere Zeal electric scooter price in India has now dropped from the previous Rs 68,990 to Rs 59,990. The scheme is on now and one can purchase their new Ampere scooter at these prices. The price difference between the previous and now is Rs 9,000. These scooters come with Li-ion battery, a three-year warranty and high-speed characteristics. The prices given are ex-showroom. Recently, Ampere said that they going for a Green Restart program that will accelerate the EV growth in India. It is likely the operations will be at full steam post this FAME-II subsidy intent.

The company spokesperson at that point in time, said, “We have a fast-growing presence in both B2B & B2C segments. This has been possible owing to superior functional performance; higher savings over Petrol scooters, great ride & drive comfort, easy to use and charge, robust aftermarket support in mass mobility domain. We have tapped multiple new segments in last mile logistics, ride sharing, bike rentals usage with usage in various applications by the micro entrepreneurs”

While the details of what exactly is the Green Restart is awaited, we assume it has got to do with the fact that the company has a new facility coming up. Moreover, its partnership with eBikeGo and other rental companies will ensure wider adoption. Ampere has been in the EV business since the last 13 years and goes up against Hero Electric, Okinawa and others. Express Drives will soon be riding one of the Ampere EVs and we will give you a report on how these perform in the real world.

