Huawei’s new plug-in hybrid SUV can charge other EVs: SF5 detailed

Huawei has entered the automobile market with the Seres SF5 plug-in hybrid vehicle. It can deliver a claimed extended range of 1000km and can even charge other EVs if needed.

Chinese technology giant Huawei has launched their first vehicle in association with Seres, the SF5. It is a plug-in hybrid SUV that can also provide emergency charge to other EVs. The SF5 is being offered in two and four-wheel drive versions. The 2WD version is priced at CNY 216800 (~Rs 24.95 lakh) and the 4WD version costs CNY 246800 (~Rs 28.40 lakh).

The SF5 can be had in four different colour options – Deep Ocean Blue, Charcoal Black, Pearl White and Titanium Silver Grey. It has a very sleek and sporty design with smooth and curvy lines running across the vehicle. At the front, one can see smart-looking LED headlamps connected to uniquely designed LED DRLs. The DRLs extend almost to the bottom of the front in a curvy L shape and make the vehicle instantly recognisable. A sloping roofline gives the SUV a nice flowing design as you move towards the back.

The Seres SF5 has a lightweight aluminium chassis and gets four ball joint double-wishbone front suspension and trapezoidal multi-link rear suspension. In terms of dimensions, the SF is 4,700mm long, 1,930mm wide, 1,625mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,875mm. The vehicle can be had with either 20 or 21-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, you will find a very minimalistic and clean dashboard. There is a rather large 17-inch touchscreen display in the centre of the dashboard and a flat-bottom steering wheel alongside it. The steering wheel gets steering mounted controls and has a digital MID behind it. The interior is being offered in Midnight Black, Garnet Red, and Ivory White trims. Huawei has integrated a lot of smart features in this car to provide a seamless experience to its users. With the company’s HiCar system, one can pair their smartphone to the car and easily switch between their mobile apps and the car’s infotainment system. Users can also pair the car with other smart appliances and devices to control them as well. The vehicle is also equipped with voice controls, allowing the driver to focus on the road while giving commands like changing the music, AC temperature and setting navigation. There is an 11 –speaker surround sound system tuned by Huawei Sound. The front seats are heated, ventilated and also have a massage function. This smart vehicle is also equipped with L2+ automatic assisted driving, traffic congestion assistance and full speed domain adaptive cruise control.

The SF5 can deliver a claimed range of 180km purely in electric mode. The extended range is claimed to be 1000km. This will hopefully mean that owners will not be too worried about getting stuck in the middle of nowhere. An innovative addition in the SF5 is that it can even be used to charge other electronic equipment and even another electric vehicle!

Powering the SF5 will be a humble 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors in the all-wheel drive version and one electric motor in the 2WD version. The petrol engine will be used to feed power to the battery. The combined output from this setup will produce 551hp of peak power and a staggering 820Nm of torque. These numbers translate into a rather impressive 0-100kmph acceleration timing of 4.68 seconds.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.