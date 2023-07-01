How to maintain your electric car during monsoon in four easy steps

Worried about your electric car during the monsoon? Here are 4 easy monsoon maintenance tips for electric cars.

The beginning of the monsoon is worrisome for many as not only do the roads flood, but basement parking and certain locations also flood, destroying vehicles. However, with the growing number of electric cars on the road, some worry more than others.

But maintaining your electric car in monsoon is not that hard and here are four easy steps to follow to keep your prized EV in top shape and safe.

Four easy monsoon maintenance tips for EVs

Keep charging equipment safe

The first and foremost step in maintaining an electric vehicle in the monsoon is keeping the charging equipment safe. This is especially necessary if you have a charging station installed outdoors or use a portable charger because water in the equipment could cause a short circuit.

Check battery health

Keep a check on battery health as it is an important part of your electric car. Check once in a while for any insulation or connector damages. Rats can also be culprits during this time. If you find anything out of the ordinary, call the authorised service centre without turning on the car.

Keep interiors clean

The interior of the car is equally important and we transfer so much from the outside to the interior such as water and other debris by just getting in and out. So keep the interiors clean as water or moisture inside the car can also cause electrical trouble. Ensure that the doors and windows are closed properly and there are no leaks because of bad beadings.

Avoid driving on flooded roads

This applies to regular ICE vehicles as well, however, with an electric car, be doubly careful because water can cause more damage than one thinks. EVs have a lot of sensitive electronics and sensors, so damaging them is easy. Also, know the IP rating of your battery pack. Our suggestion is if you encounter waterlogged roads, just find another way.

Most modern EVs have good IP ratings and the essential components are sealed well, however, there can be unfortunate instances of a damaged connector or prolonged exposure to water that can cause damage. Adhere to what the manufacturer says.