How AI traffic management can help unclog urban roads

AI traffic management is poised to revamp urban transportation, relieving bottlenecks and choke-points that routinely snarl our urban traffic. This will help us reduce not only congestion and travel time but will also reduce emissions (by reducing the time spent in traffic). It has been observed over the years that the traffic has gotten worse in most of the cities across the world. Especially in Asian cities, the traffic situation is adverse, in the capital of India – Delhi, for instance, drivers spend as much as 58% more time stuck in traffic compared to drivers in any other city in the world mainly because of traffic congestion.

Such congestion leads to higher fuel consumption, increased air pollution, unnecessarily wastage of time & energy, chronic stress & other physiological problems, whereas higher traffic violations are the major cause of road fatalities. Traffic violations like Red Light Violation, Over-speeding, not wearing a seatbelt & helmets while driving and triple riding on a 2-wheeler are the most dangerous driving behavior and amounts to most of the road fatalities.

Constructions of roads, bridges and underpasses and creating alternative modes of mass public transport systems, are not sufficient enough to reduce traffic congestion and management, which is becoming more difficult to manage every passing day. Hence, it becomes essential to introduce a modern & intelligent system for resolving these issues.

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Intelligent Traffic Management (ITMS) can help tackle & solve many such issues related to traffic law enforcement. It can facilitate a smooth, convenient & safer experience for commuters by improving road traffic discipline. Such a system can’t only help law enforcement agencies in penalizing the offenders but can act as a deterrent as well.

Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based application coupled with cameras installed at the traffic junctions, which provide a tool to detect and identify vehicles disobeying traffic rules and generate real-time alerts at the Central Command Center. It can automatically challan the offenders as per law of the land and can send it electronically to the violators.

Each e-challan is associated with supporting evidence data in terms of snapshots & videos. This system can also track the flow and pace of traffic movement to provide real-time traffic management.

Also, based on the information received from these cameras, an adaptive traffic-control system alters traffic signal cycles in real-time to respond to changing traffic conditions. Once fully operational, ATCS is expected to cut down waiting time at traffic signals by almost half. In addition to this, the Traffic Command & Control Center helps traffic authorities understand ground situations and trends across the city like never before, enabling traffic authorities to plan and take per-emptive actions.

Also, by combining new communications technology with the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to crunch vast amounts of data in real-time it may be possible to ease our clogged roads so they can cope with the growing number of cars.

In addition to improving traffic conditions, ITMS also contributes towards smart city goals like environmental sustainability. To improve traffic behavior & avoid congestions in a city, Traffic management & enforcement system can be deployed to solve traffic-related issues, including but not limited to – Automated Number Plate Reading, Red Light Violation Detection, Speed Violation Detection, Triple Riding & No Helmet Detection, Free Left Turn Obstruction, Wrong-Way Driving, No Seat Belt & Mobile phone usage while driving, Hot listed vehicle detection, Traffic Flow & Congestion detection etc.

Such an ITMS system can be integrated with the existing CCTV & Traffic Control system to provide a holistic solution towards preventing the current traffic menace. Not only this, various AI-based traffic analytics can be deployed over existing Traffic enforcement and surveillance system also, with minor tweaking & adjustments, resulting in a highly optimized solution at a lower cost to the public exchequer.

Hence, in today’s scenario, an Integrated & Intelligent Traffic Management system is surely a big idea, for not only improving traffic on urban roads & reduce mental agony of commuters but also SAVE HUMAN LIVES due to road fatalities.

Author: Kapil Bardeja, CEO & Co-Founder, Vehant Technologies

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.

