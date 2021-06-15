HOP Leo, Lyf electric scooters launched with 125 km range, reverse gear, park assist & more

HOP Electric Mobility will soon be launching a new e-bike namely HOP OXO 100 that would be able to offer a 100km range on a single full charge. The electric bike will have a top speed of 100 km per hour with a motor power of 7200W.

By:Updated: Jun 15, 2021 7:10 PM

 

HOP Electric Mobility has announced that it has plans to launch at least five electric vehicles by the end of this financial year. As a part of this, the company has just launched two high-speed electric scooters namely Leo and Lyf. Digging into the details of these two, starting with the HOP Leo, the said model is currently priced at Rs 72,500. The Leo is offered in three variants namely Leo Basic, Leo and Leo Extended. The scooter can touch a top speed of 60 kmph and thanks to a dual 2X Li-ion battery, it can deliver a range of 125 km on a single full charge. The company says that the electric motor on the Leo Extended can produce mechanical power up to 2700W in a single go. Now, talking of the other product, the HOP Lyf is currently priced at a starting of Rs 65,500 and comes in three variants namely Lyf Basic, Lyf and Lyf Extended.

Watch Video: Top 5 Lesser-Known Cool Features of Ather 450X | New Price Details

The Lyf model also offers a 125 km range per full charge with a dual 2X Li-ion battery while the top speed is pegged at 50 km per hour. The electric motor on the Lyf Extended can produce mechanical power up to 2000W. Key features on the HOP LEO and HOP LYF include park assist, reverse gear up to 5kmph, side stand sensor, three ride modes with reverse mode, LED console, dual disc brakes, USB charging, remote key, anti-theft alarm and anti-theft wheel lock. There are also some additional accessories on offer like internet and GPS connectivity.

HOP Electric Mobility is now planning to launch an e-bike namely HOP OXO 100 that would be able to offer a 100km range on a single charge and will also get a top speed of 100 kmph with a motor power of 7200W. The company is also planning to come up with a first electric vehicle segment, called the Hop Energy Network. It will have built-in battery swapping cum charging stations where the customer would be able to replace their discharged battery with a fully charged battery in 30 seconds. HOP says that in January 2021, its pilot network with 5 swapping stations and 50 batteries started operations in Jaipur.

Latest Auto News

