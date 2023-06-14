HOP Electric Mobility revises pricing for its e-scooters, now starts at Rs 67,500

HOP Electric Mobility has revised prices for its range of electric scooters that include the OXO, LEO, and LYF.

EV maker HOP Electric Mobility has revised prices for its low and high-speed offerings. The new pricing starts at Rs 67,500 for the HOP LYF, the company’s entry-level low-speed offering. On the other end of the spectrum is HOP’s flagship high-speed offering, the OXO, which now carries a price tag of Rs 1.48 lakh ex-showroom.

In total, HOP offers the OXO, LEO, and LYF electric scooters. The HOP OXO is powered by a 3.75 KWh battery pack which the company claims has a range of 150km on a full charge. The OXO gets a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, while the motorcycle can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 4 seconds and reach a top speed of 90kmph.

The HOP LEO is offered in high and low-speed variants, priced at Rs 97,500 and Rs. 84,000 respectively. The LEO gets connecting features, a range of 125km, and a payload capacity of 180 kg. The HOP LYF also gets similar features as the LEO including a 19.5-litre storage, and connected tech such as internet, GPS, mobile app, and more.