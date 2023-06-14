HOP Electric Mobility revises pricing for its e-scooters, now starts at Rs 67,500

EV maker HOP Electric Mobility has revised prices for its low and high-speed offerings. The new pricing starts at Rs 67,500 for the HOP LYF, the company’s entry-level low-speed offering. On the other end of the spectrum is HOP’s flagship high-speed offering, the OXO, which now carries a price tag of Rs 1.48 lakh ex-showroom.
In total, HOP offers the OXO, LEO, and LYF electric scooters. The HOP OXO is powered by a 3.75 KWh battery pack which the company claims has a range of 150km on a full charge. The OXO gets a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, while the motorcycle can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 4 seconds and reach a top speed of 90kmph.
The HOP LEO is offered in high and low-speed variants, priced at Rs 97,500 and Rs. 84,000 respectively. The LEO gets connecting features, a range of 125km, and a payload capacity of 180 kg. The HOP LYF also gets similar features as the LEO including a 19.5-litre storage, and connected tech such as internet, GPS, mobile app, and more.