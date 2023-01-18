Hop Electric launches high-speed Leo, claims range up to 120kms on single charge

The high-speed variant of Leo offers four riding modes – Eco, Power, Sport, and Reverse modes.

Jaipur-based electric vehicle startup Hop Electric has launched the high-speed variant of its electric scooter, the Leo.



The all-new Hop Leo boasts of a 2.1 kWh electric motor that churns out 2.95 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. This electric scooter comes with a claimed range of 120 kilometres on a single charge. Further, it gets a 850 W smart charger, which juices the battery from 0-80 percent in about 2.5 hours.



The high-speed variant of Leo offers four riding modes – Eco, Power, Sport, and Reverse modes. Talking about suspension, in front this EV gets an upright telescopic fork, while the rear side gets a hydraulic spring-loaded shock absorber.

It is also equipped with disc-disc with a combi-brake system with regenerative braking, thereby allowing the battery to charge when the brakes are applied. The electric scooter sits 160 mm above the ground. It also features an LCD digital display and gets an option to be equipped with a third-party GPS tracker.

The scooter is available in five different colours – Black, White, Grey, Blue, and Red. The all-new Hop Leo is available at the company’s showrooms across India and is priced below Rs 1 lakh, as per the company. However, as per sources, it will fall in the price bracket of Rs 97,000 to Rs 98,000 (ex-showroom).

