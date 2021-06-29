Honda’s first electric SUV to be called Prologue: Debut in 2024

Honda also plans to make a shift to electric vehicles only by 2040, and aims to attain 40 percent sales in its major markets from battery or hydrogen fuel cells by 2030.

By:Updated: Jun 29, 2021 12:43 PM

Honda has revealed the name for its first electric SUV, posting a tweet that it will make its official debut in 2024. The upcoming electric SUV called Prologue is expected to run on GM’s Ultium batteries. Ultium battery packs also power other EVs like GMC Hummer EV and the Cadillac Lyriq. The tie up, however, is not expected to last very long and Honda also promises EVs based on a new ‘e:Architecture’ in the second half of the decade.

The Prologue will most likely be a milestone model for Honda in recent years. The Japanese manufacturer also plans to make a shift to electric vehicles only by 2040, and aims to attain 40 percent sales in its major markets from battery or hydrogen fuel cells by 2030.

So far, not many details available about the upcoming Prologue except that it will likely be a compact or mid-size SUV. The platform and powertrain will comprise GM components. The biggest difference will be that of body design and interior.

Honda’s concept behind naming the SUV Prologue is to indicate that it’ll be the first of many EVs that will follow. The luxury brand Acura is also expected to roll out its own version of the Prologue in 2024, but it will carry a different name.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback electric SUVs bookings open: Details revealed

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback electric SUVs bookings open: Details revealed

Honda's first electric SUV to be called Prologue: Debut in 2024

Honda's first electric SUV to be called Prologue: Debut in 2024

ZF to invest Rs 1700cr with plans to localise, make India global hub

ZF to invest Rs 1700cr with plans to localise, make India global hub

Bizzare! TVS Zeppelin's Chinese copy is out before the original bike: Pictures, all details

Bizzare! TVS Zeppelin's Chinese copy is out before the original bike: Pictures, all details

Indian cars/bikes to get ethanol-run flex engines soon, confirms Nitin Gadkari

Indian cars/bikes to get ethanol-run flex engines soon, confirms Nitin Gadkari

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Price, Variants, Specs, Features compared

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Price, Variants, Specs, Features compared

Gravton Quanta electric bike launched: 120km range, battery swapping and more

Gravton Quanta electric bike launched: 120km range, battery swapping and more

Mahindra XUV700 teased again: To feature largest sun roof in segment

Mahindra XUV700 teased again: To feature largest sun roof in segment

Has Skoda outpriced itself in India with the overpriced Kushaq? Simply 'not' clever

Has Skoda outpriced itself in India with the overpriced Kushaq? Simply 'not' clever

Unique electric motorcycle concept aims to breach 400 km/h: Meet WMC250EV

Unique electric motorcycle concept aims to breach 400 km/h: Meet WMC250EV

Maruti Suzuki expands subscription service to four more cities: Swift at Rs 14,176 per month

Maruti Suzuki expands subscription service to four more cities: Swift at Rs 14,176 per month

2021 Ford Ecosport facelift spied testing in India: Updated looks, more features likely

2021 Ford Ecosport facelift spied testing in India: Updated looks, more features likely

Skoda Kushaq finally hits the streets: Creta, Seltos rival launched at Rs 10.5 lakh

Skoda Kushaq finally hits the streets: Creta, Seltos rival launched at Rs 10.5 lakh

Mandate for dual airbags in existing vehicles pushed to December 2021

Mandate for dual airbags in existing vehicles pushed to December 2021

2021 Skoda Kushaq India Launch LIVE: Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV's expected price, specs, features, variants

2021 Skoda Kushaq India Launch LIVE: Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV's expected price, specs, features, variants

2021 MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo grabs fourth win of season at TT Assen

2021 MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo grabs fourth win of season at TT Assen

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to take dominant Styrian GP win for Red Bull

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to take dominant Styrian GP win for Red Bull

2021 BMW R 1250 GS unofficial bookings open: Token amount, expected price, all details

2021 BMW R 1250 GS unofficial bookings open: Token amount, expected price, all details

2021 MotoGP: Viñales beats Quartararo to take pole at Assen

2021 MotoGP: Viñales beats Quartararo to take pole at Assen

2,85,520 Tesla vehicles “recalled” in China due to faulty active cruise control: Model 3 and Y affected 

2,85,520 Tesla vehicles “recalled” in China due to faulty active cruise control: Model 3 and Y affected 