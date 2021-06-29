Honda’s first electric SUV to be called Prologue: Debut in 2024

Honda also plans to make a shift to electric vehicles only by 2040, and aims to attain 40 percent sales in its major markets from battery or hydrogen fuel cells by 2030.

Honda has revealed the name for its first electric SUV, posting a tweet that it will make its official debut in 2024. The upcoming electric SUV called Prologue is expected to run on GM’s Ultium batteries. Ultium battery packs also power other EVs like GMC Hummer EV and the Cadillac Lyriq. The tie up, however, is not expected to last very long and Honda also promises EVs based on a new ‘e:Architecture’ in the second half of the decade.

The Prologue will most likely be a milestone model for Honda in recent years. The Japanese manufacturer also plans to make a shift to electric vehicles only by 2040, and aims to attain 40 percent sales in its major markets from battery or hydrogen fuel cells by 2030.

Announcing the Honda Prologue coming in 2024: an all-new battery electric SUV that will begin the next chapter in the company’s zero emissions future: https://t.co/rBJjS0FJ2U pic.twitter.com/ei9olGyXxF — Honda (@Honda) June 28, 2021

So far, not many details available about the upcoming Prologue except that it will likely be a compact or mid-size SUV. The platform and powertrain will comprise GM components. The biggest difference will be that of body design and interior.

Honda’s concept behind naming the SUV Prologue is to indicate that it’ll be the first of many EVs that will follow. The luxury brand Acura is also expected to roll out its own version of the Prologue in 2024, but it will carry a different name.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.