Honda to enter battery-sharing business by mid-2022: Will cater to three-wheelers only

As the demand for electric three-wheelers is increasing, Honda has decided to enter the battery-sharing business for three-wheelers by next year with its MPP e: battery pack.

The Indian EV market is growing continuously, and so is the energy demand. With increasing air pollution, regulatory bodies are pushing manufacturers and consumers to adopt electric-powered vehicles. However, out of all, the market for electric three-wheelers is already quite strong. That said, the demand for battery charging stations is high as well. To address this demand, Honda is planning to enter the battery-sharing business by mid-2022.

The company started working on this business model in February this year with its MPP e (Mobile Power Pack Exchanger) battery. The brand started testing the battery with a total of 30 electric rickshaws for over 2 lakh km. Via this testing, Honda could come across the issues that were to be rectified for business viability. With the battery sharing program, rickshaw drivers will be able to stop and swap the battery with a fully-charged one. Honda will work in collaboration with a local subsidiary for setting up battery swapping stations. Starting from select cities, the network will expand to other cities in stages.

“Honda Mobile Power Pack (MPP) has huge potential to electrify all kinds of devices including small-sized mobility products and expand the use of renewable energy. By offering a battery sharing service in India, Honda will contribute to the accelerated electrification of rickshaws and expanded use of renewable energy. Moreover, Honda will continue serving people worldwide with the joy of expanding their life’s potential by further expanding the utilization of the MPP into broader areas,” said Minoru Kato, Chief Officer, Life Creation Operations, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. on the announcement.

Talking about the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: (MPP e:), it is a swappable lithium-ion battery that weighs around 10 kilos and has a capacity of 1.3 kWh. The MPP e: also features an integrated handle in its design, reflecting the idea of user-friendliness.

