Honda Motor sets up battery-sharing service arm in India

The new subsidiary of Honda Motor Company - Honda Power Pack Energy India, will offer battery-sharing service which will accelerate the penetration of EVs in the Indian market.

By:December 3, 2021 10:33 AM
Honda MPP e battery sharing

 

Japanese car major Honda Motor Company on Thursday announced setting up of a new subsidiary for battery-sharing service in India, to leverage opportunities in the emerging electric vehicle (EV) space. The subsidiary, established with a capital of `135 crore, will offer battery-sharing service for small mobility and provide technical support to vehicle OEMs. Kiyoshi Ito will be the managing director of the Bengaluru-based company.

The new subsidiary, Honda Power Pack Energy India, will offer battery-sharing service which will accelerate the penetration of EVs by solving three issues of EVs: Limited range, long charging time and high cost of batteries. It is planned to start battery sharing service for electric auto rickshaws (E-auto) from the first half of 2022 in Bengaluru and expand the operations in other Indian cities in a phased manner.

Honda’s battery-sharing service subscribers can avail the services from nearest battery swapping station located in the city. They can exchange battery, Honda Mobile Power Pack e — the company’s portable and swappable batteries, with fully charged ones. By this convenient service, drivers need not to wait for charging and can get back on the road in marginal time, the company said.

In addition to offering battery sharing service, the new company will closely work with multiple vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) which wish to integrate Honda’s battery into their vehicles, by providing necessary technical information for interface. By expanding the list of vehicle OEMs, applications and service areas, it aims to onboard more drivers which will further enhance service convenience. The battery will be made in India and by accelerating electrification of small mobility, Honda Power Pack Energy India seeks to encourage the use of renewable energy and contribute to the carbon neutrality in India, it added.

