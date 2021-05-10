High-speed electric scooters worth waiting: Suzuki Burgman, Hero-Gogoro

These three electric scooters will not only disrupt the Indian two-wheeler EV scene but also add more customers who will be willing to tread the green path.

Adopting an electric vehicle isn’t an easy task. There are many challenges in the form of charging infrastructure, relative inability of local mechanics to service one, battery costs and so on. Then there is the biggest of them all – range anxiety. This aside, if you’re looking to move to the greener side, an electric scooter makes more sense than anything else. It has the utility factor dialed in, has a uni-sex approach to it and will mostly be used for daily chores than outright commuting. The Indian market is still maturing with respect to EV adoption and while there are a handful of organised players operating in the electric scooter field, they are all set to have new challengers. These are in the form of the Suzuki Burgman (name is yet to be finalised), Hero-Gogoro offering (name is yet to be finalised) and the Ola scooter (again, name hasn’t been revealed yet).

Suzuki Burgman electric

This scooter looks the first to be launched in the Indian market. It has been spotted testing numerous times. However, as Japanese companies usually take a lot of time to bring in a new product, Suzuki might take its own sweet time. The scooter could very well have a top speed of 80kmph, and a range of around 125km. It might also have swappable/portable battery technology that will make it easy for the owner. The Burgman petrol’s on-road price nudges the Rs 1 lakh mark and the electric offering could be around Rs 1.50 lakh, on-road. Connected vehicle technology is an add-on that one can expect from this scooter along with good looks, decent ride as well as handling package and linear acceleration.

Ola electric scooter

Work on this scooter is said to be on the fast track as Ola not only wants a pie of the Indian market but also the international one. The claimed range of the scooter could easily go past 230km on a single charge and the top speed might be slightly less than 100kmph. This scooter too will have connected technology as well as disc brakes at both ends. It might not have a big boot like the Burgman but will be high on the style quotient. Expect this scooter to cost around Rs 1.6 lakh when it goes on sale in a couple of months from now.

Hero-Gogoro

Gogoro electric scooter used for reference

Hero MotoCorp has tied with Taiwan-based Gogoro. The two giants will first set up a charging infrastructure in India and then move on to the next step – bringing in an electric scooter. The aim is to get high-speed scooters, we assume. This is because the scooter will not be competing directly with Hero Electric’s products, all of which are low-speed units. The Hero-Gogoro product will be a late entrant and will definitely have studied the market well. To its advantage, the Hero network will ensure that the costs might be kept low. Expect a price tag of Rs 1.3 lakh, when the scooter goes on sale sometime in late 2022.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.