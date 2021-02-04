High-speed electric bikes Kabira KM3000, KM4000 launch soon

Kabira Mobility's high-speed electric bikes namely KM3000 and KM4000 can hit a top speed of 120 kmph.

By:Updated: Feb 04, 2021 11:11 AM

 

Kabira Mobility will be launching two high-speed electric bikes namely KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes in India on 15th February. The pre-bookings for the same are now open at the company’s official India website – www.kabiramobility.com. In terms of prime features, the said models come with combi braking along with fast charging and park assist. Moreover, the company has confirmed that it will be offering roadside assistance with these electric bikes. The two bikes namely KM3000 and KM4000 get a DeltaEV BLDC hub electric motor with the help of which, these can hit a top speed of 120kmph. Talking of range, the bikes can cover up to 150 km on a single full charge.

Watch video | Our SVM Prana electric bike review:

Based in Goa, Kabira Mobility currently has two manufacturing facilities in Goa and Dharwad. Moreover, the company claims that it is setting up India’s largest electric vehicle manufacturing facility at Dharwad. This facility will be operational by April 2021 and will have a production capacity of 75,000 units per month. The company also says that its R&D team has spent 2 years in the development of the said products. While the KM3000 is based on a fully-faired sportsbike styling, the KM4000 looks more like a naked streetfighter.

Kabira Mobility launched a total of six electric scooters at 2020 Auto Expo. Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility said that the soon to be launched KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes were a distant vision when Kabira Mobility started its product development journey in Goa in 2017, but they are now a reality and have turned out to be more magnificent than what the company had imagined.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

High-speed electric bikes Kabira KM3000, KM4000 launch soon

High-speed electric bikes Kabira KM3000, KM4000 launch soon

40 percent monthly growth in at-home car service since lockdown: Pitstop

40 percent monthly growth in at-home car service since lockdown: Pitstop

2021 January car sales analysis: Hyundai, Tata, Honda, Nissan post overwhelming growth

2021 January car sales analysis: Hyundai, Tata, Honda, Nissan post overwhelming growth

Top 5 wings & spoilers on supercars: Keeping Ferraris, Lamborghinis from taking off

Top 5 wings & spoilers on supercars: Keeping Ferraris, Lamborghinis from taking off

India's first electric cruiser, Earth Energy Evolve R, launched at Rs 1.30 lakh

India's first electric cruiser, Earth Energy Evolve R, launched at Rs 1.30 lakh

World's Biggest Truck with bedrooms! Mind-blowing 1950 Dodge Power Wagon replica

World's Biggest Truck with bedrooms! Mind-blowing 1950 Dodge Power Wagon replica

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa revealed in leaked video! India's favourite super bike to debut on 5 February

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa revealed in leaked video! India's favourite super bike to debut on 5 February

Suzuki Gixxer range gets a price hike again: New variant-wise figures listed

Suzuki Gixxer range gets a price hike again: New variant-wise figures listed

Tesla and India: How the US carmaker's entry will disrupt our electric vehicle ecosystem

Tesla and India: How the US carmaker's entry will disrupt our electric vehicle ecosystem

Hyundai Creta, Venue tower over rivals in Jan: Segment leader with 24,000 unit sales

Hyundai Creta, Venue tower over rivals in Jan: Segment leader with 24,000 unit sales

2021 Mahindra XUV300 petrol automatic launched in India: Gets 40+ connected features and more

2021 Mahindra XUV300 petrol automatic launched in India: Gets 40+ connected features and more

2021 Tata Safari Review: Badge worthy or just a bigger Harrier?

2021 Tata Safari Review: Badge worthy or just a bigger Harrier?

India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross in pictures: What the SUV will offer

India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross in pictures: What the SUV will offer

Ford, Google partner for connected car tech: Ford cars to get Android OS starting 2023

Ford, Google partner for connected car tech: Ford cars to get Android OS starting 2023

TVS Jupiter gets more fuel-efficient: Launched with 'intelliGO' tech offering these benefits

TVS Jupiter gets more fuel-efficient: Launched with 'intelliGO' tech offering these benefits

January 2021 bike, scooter sales: Yamaha reports 54 percent growth, Hero MotoCorp down 3 percent

January 2021 bike, scooter sales: Yamaha reports 54 percent growth, Hero MotoCorp down 3 percent

Cars could get costlier as custom duty on these imported auto parts hiked - VW, Mercedes

Cars could get costlier as custom duty on these imported auto parts hiked - VW, Mercedes

Royal Enfield announces first-ever design competition: Winner to custom-build a Meteor 350

Royal Enfield announces first-ever design competition: Winner to custom-build a Meteor 350

Union Budget 2021-22: Car rental & used car portals react to Vehicle Scrappage Policy announcement

Union Budget 2021-22: Car rental & used car portals react to Vehicle Scrappage Policy announcement

Union Budget 2021-22: Indian car manufacturers welcome new Scrappage Policy

Union Budget 2021-22: Indian car manufacturers welcome new Scrappage Policy