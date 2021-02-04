High-speed electric bikes Kabira KM3000, KM4000 launch soon

Kabira Mobility's high-speed electric bikes namely KM3000 and KM4000 can hit a top speed of 120 kmph.

Kabira Mobility will be launching two high-speed electric bikes namely KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes in India on 15th February. The pre-bookings for the same are now open at the company’s official India website – www.kabiramobility.com. In terms of prime features, the said models come with combi braking along with fast charging and park assist. Moreover, the company has confirmed that it will be offering roadside assistance with these electric bikes. The two bikes namely KM3000 and KM4000 get a DeltaEV BLDC hub electric motor with the help of which, these can hit a top speed of 120kmph. Talking of range, the bikes can cover up to 150 km on a single full charge.

Watch video | Our SVM Prana electric bike review:

Based in Goa, Kabira Mobility currently has two manufacturing facilities in Goa and Dharwad. Moreover, the company claims that it is setting up India’s largest electric vehicle manufacturing facility at Dharwad. This facility will be operational by April 2021 and will have a production capacity of 75,000 units per month. The company also says that its R&D team has spent 2 years in the development of the said products. While the KM3000 is based on a fully-faired sportsbike styling, the KM4000 looks more like a naked streetfighter.

Kabira Mobility launched a total of six electric scooters at 2020 Auto Expo. Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility said that the soon to be launched KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes were a distant vision when Kabira Mobility started its product development journey in Goa in 2017, but they are now a reality and have turned out to be more magnificent than what the company had imagined.

