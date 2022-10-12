Hero Vida V1 prices explained after state subsidy: Starts at Rs 1.28 lakh

The prices of the Hero Vida V1 electric scooter start at Rs 1.28 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, after FAME II and state government subsidies. Here’s how its prices vary in Jaipur and Bengaluru.

Hero MotoCorp recently launched its maiden electric scooter, the Vida V1, in India at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom. This price is inclusive of the central government’s FAME II incentives but doesn’t include the state government subsidies which will further reduce its cost. Here we have explained the prices of the Hero Vida V1 electric scooter after taking into account all the subsidies.

Hero Vida V1 price in Delhi

Price in Delhi Vida V1 Plus Vida V1 Pro Ex-showroom price Rs 1.76 lakh Rs 1.99 lakh Portable charger Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 FAME II incentive – Rs 51,000 – Rs 60,000 State subsidy – Rs 17,000 – Rs 20,000 Final ex-showroom price Rs 1.28 lakh Rs 1.39 lakh

Thanks to the subsidy provided by the Delhi state government on EVs, the prices of the Vida V1 electric scooter range from Rs 1.28 lakh to Rs 1.39 lakh, ex-showroom, in the national capital.

Hero Vida V1 price in Jaipur

Price in Jaipur Vida V1 Plus Vida V1 Pro Ex-showroom price Rs 1.76 lakh Rs 1.99 lakh Portable charger Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 FAME II incentive – Rs 51,000 – Rs 60,000 State subsidy – Rs 11,190 – Rs 11,738 Final ex-showroom price Rs 1.34 lakh Rs 1.47 lakh

The Rajasthan state government also offers subsidies for electric vehicles. After all the incentives, the prices of the Vida V1 electric scooter range from Rs 1.34 lakh to Rs 1.47 lakh, ex-showroom, in the pink city.

Hero Vida V1 price in Bengaluru

Price in Bengaluru Vida V1 Plus Vida V1 Pro Ex-showroom price Rs 1.76 lakh Rs 1.99 lakh Portable charger Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 FAME II incentive – Rs 51,000 – Rs 60,000 State subsidy Not available Not available Final ex-showroom price Rs 1.45 lakh Rs 1.59 lakh

There is no state subsidy provided by the Karnataka state government on electric vehicles. Hence, the Vida V1 is priced from Rs 1.45 lakh to Rs 1.59 lakh, ex-showroom, in Bengaluru.

Watch Video | Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter First Look:

Hero Vida V1: Key Specifications

The all-new Hero Vida V1 electric scooter is available in two variants: Plus and Pro. They get a 3.44 kWh & a 3.94 kWh removable battery pack and are claimed to offer a range of 143 km & 165 km per charge respectively. Both these electric scooters get a 6 kW (8 bhp) electric motor and have a top speed of 80 kmph.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates