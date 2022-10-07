Hero Vida V1 electric scooter India launch LIVE updates: Price, Range, Features & more

Hero MotoCorp Vida V1 electric scooter launch LIVE updates: Hero MotoCorp will launch its first-ever electric scooter in India today. Check out the expected price, specifications, riding range, features, and other details about this e-scooter here.

Hero Vida V1 electric scooter India launch LIVE updates: Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, will finally venture into the electric mobility space of the country today. The company will launch its first-ever electric scooter this afternoon under its brand-new electric vehicle subsidiary – Vida. The grand launch event of these electrified offerings will take place at the Hero Global Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Keep your eyes on the road as we launch India’s #NotFirst #ElectricScooter 🛵 today at 1pm IST, at the Hero Global CIT, Jaipur.



Catch our launch Livestream on Facebook at https://t.co/FiUyeWTHke or YouTube at https://t.co/QWzB2jRnLG #VidaEV #VidaEScooter pic.twitter.com/TQUtoQMBFy — VIDA World (@VidaDotWorld) October 7, 2022

Hero MotoCorp Vida electric scooter updates: Specifications, Features, and other details

Talking about the specifications, the company hasn’t revealed any details about the e-scooters yet. However, as per media reports, the brand’s maiden electric scooter will be called the Vida V1. It is likely to be offered in two variants: Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro.

They are expected to get 3.4 kWh and 4 kWh lithium-ion battery packs respectively and offer a range of up to 150 km per charge. The production of Hero MotoCorp’s first electric two-wheeler under the Vida brand will be done at its ‘Green’ manufacturing facility in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. It will rival the likes of the Ola S1, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, etc.

