Live

Hero Vida V1 electric scooter India launch LIVE updates: Price, Range, Features & more

Hero MotoCorp Vida V1 electric scooter launch LIVE updates: Hero MotoCorp will launch its first-ever electric scooter in India today. Check out the expected price, specifications, riding range, features, and other details about this e-scooter here.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:
Hero Vida V1 electric scooter India launch LIVE updates: Price, Range, Features & more
Hero Vida V1 electric scooter India launch LIVE updates: Price, Range, Features & more

Hero Vida V1 electric scooter India launch LIVE updates: Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, will finally venture into the electric mobility space of the country today. The company will launch its first-ever electric scooter this afternoon under its brand-new electric vehicle subsidiary – Vida. The grand launch event of these electrified offerings will take place at the Hero Global Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Hero MotoCorp Vida electric scooter updates: Specifications, Features, and other details

Talking about the specifications, the company hasn’t revealed any details about the e-scooters yet. However, as per media reports, the brand’s maiden electric scooter will be called the Vida V1. It is likely to be offered in two variants: Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. 

Vida hero motocorp

They are expected to get 3.4 kWh and 4 kWh lithium-ion battery packs respectively and offer a range of up to 150 km per charge. The production of Hero MotoCorp’s first electric two-wheeler under the Vida brand will be done at its ‘Green’ manufacturing facility in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. It will rival the likes of the Ola S1, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, etc.

Watch Video | 2022 Ather 450X First Ride Review:

Live Updates
13:26 (IST) 7 Oct 2022
The event has just begun!

Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp takes the stage to start the event proceedings.

13:03 (IST) 7 Oct 2022
Brace yourselves to welcome India’s newest e-scooters!

The India launch of Hero MotoCorp's first-ever electric scooters under the Vida brand is about to begin. Stay Tuned!

12:55 (IST) 7 Oct 2022
Hero Vida V1 electric scooter: Rivals

The Hero Vida V1 electric scooter will take on the likes of the TVS iQube, Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, etc.

12:45 (IST) 7 Oct 2022
Hero Vida V1: Expected Range

While the specs of Hero's maiden e-scooter aren't known yet, the Vida V1 is expected to offer a range of up to 150 km on a single charge.

12:41 (IST) 7 Oct 2022
Hero Vida V1 e-scooter: Variants

As per the latest media reports, Hero Vida V1 electric scooter will be offered in two variants. They are: Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. 

12:24 (IST) 7 Oct 2022
India’s Not-First Electric Scooter!

Hero MotoCorp is doing some cool marketing for its maiden e-scooter. The company's social media handle for electric vehicles says, “India’s #notfirst electric scooter is coming soon! Gear up and get ready to redefine the future of mobility.” 

12:02 (IST) 7 Oct 2022
Vida: What is it?

Hero MotoCorp’s 'Vida' sub-brand for electric mobility was introduced in March this year. The company calls it a brand new identity for its emerging mobility solutions.

11:57 (IST) 7 Oct 2022
Greetings! Welcome to the India launch LIVE blog of Hero MotoCorp’s first electric scooter!

Good Morning, ladies and gentlemen. Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch its first-ever electric scooter in India today under the 'Vida' brand in just a few minutes from now. Keep watching this space for all the LIVE updates.