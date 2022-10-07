Hero Vida V1 electric scooter India launch LIVE updates: Price, Range, Features & more

Hero Vida V1 electric scooter India launch LIVE updates: Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, will finally venture into the electric mobility space of the country today. The company will launch its first-ever electric scooter this afternoon under its brand-new electric vehicle subsidiary – Vida. The grand launch event of these electrified offerings will take place at the Hero Global Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Hero MotoCorp Vida electric scooter updates: Specifications, Features, and other details
Talking about the specifications, the company hasn’t revealed any details about the e-scooters yet. However, as per media reports, the brand’s maiden electric scooter will be called the Vida V1. It is likely to be offered in two variants: Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro.
They are expected to get 3.4 kWh and 4 kWh lithium-ion battery packs respectively and offer a range of up to 150 km per charge. The production of Hero MotoCorp’s first electric two-wheeler under the Vida brand will be done at its ‘Green’ manufacturing facility in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. It will rival the likes of the Ola S1, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, etc.
Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp takes the stage to start the event proceedings.
The India launch of Hero MotoCorp's first-ever electric scooters under the Vida brand is about to begin. Stay Tuned!
The Hero Vida V1 electric scooter will take on the likes of the TVS iQube, Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, etc.
While the specs of Hero's maiden e-scooter aren't known yet, the Vida V1 is expected to offer a range of up to 150 km on a single charge.
As per the latest media reports, Hero Vida V1 electric scooter will be offered in two variants. They are: Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro.
Hero MotoCorp is doing some cool marketing for its maiden e-scooter. The company's social media handle for electric vehicles says, “India’s #notfirst electric scooter is coming soon! Gear up and get ready to redefine the future of mobility.”
Hero MotoCorp’s 'Vida' sub-brand for electric mobility was introduced in March this year. The company calls it a brand new identity for its emerging mobility solutions.
Good Morning, ladies and gentlemen. Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch its first-ever electric scooter in India today under the 'Vida' brand in just a few minutes from now. Keep watching this space for all the LIVE updates.