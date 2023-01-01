Hero Vida V1 e-scooter deliveries begin in India: All you need to know

The deliveries of the all-new Hero Vida V1 electric scooter have begun in India. It is currently priced from Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom, and takes on the likes of Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, etc.

Hero MotoCorp recently ventured into the electric mobility space with the launch of e-scooters under its new EV subsidiary – Vida. The all-new Hero Vida V1 Plus and V1 Pro electric scooters were launched in October last year at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom Bengaluru. Now, the customer deliveries of the same have begun in the country.

Hero Vida V1 Plus, V1 Pro: Bookings and delivery

Bookings for the Hero Vida V1 Plus and V1 Pro are open for a token amount of Rs 2,499. They are currently available in Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur only. While the deliveries of these e-scooters have now commenced in Bengaluru, it will begin in other cities in a phased-wise manner. The company aims to make the Vida brand available at more than 200 locations across the country.

Hero Vida V1 Plus, V1 Pro: Range and charging time

Both these electric scooters have a claimed top speed of 80 kmph. Talking about riding range, the Vida V1 Plus is claimed to deliver a range of 143 km while the V1 Pro will offer a range of 165 km per charge in ideal conditions. The company says that these electric scooters can be fast-charged at the rate of 1.2 km per minute.

Hero Vida V1 Plus, V1 Pro: Price and rivals

The Hero Vida V1 Plus is currently priced at Rs 1.45 lakh while the Vida V1 Pro retails at Rs 1.59 lakh, ex-showroom Bengaluru. In Delhi, it costs significantly less, thanks to state government subsidies and you can check the state-wise prices HERE. The Hero Vida V1 directly takes on the likes of the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

