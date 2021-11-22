Hero MotoCorp’s future EVs might be sold under ‘Vida’ brand: Name trademarked

Apart from electric scooters, Hero MotoCorp might also be developing an electric bike and these could very well be positioned under the 'Vida' brand name. All details here.

By:Updated: Nov 22, 2021 2:40 PM

Just a few days back, Hero MotoCorp had confirmed that their first EV is all set to make its market entry by March 2022. And now, we have come across a major hint in terms of the brand name under which the company’s future electric vehicles will be positioned. The Government’s official trademark registry confirms that Hero MotoCorp has filed multiple trademarked with the name ‘Vida’. In order to be precise, the country’s ace two-wheeler giant has filed trademarks for names like – Vida Electric, Vida Mobility, Vida EV, Vida MotoCorp, Vida Scooters, and Vida Motorcycles.

That said, from the looks of it, in all certainty, Vida will most likely be the brand responsible for the company’s upcoming electric two-wheelers. The above-mentioned statement makes even more sense keeping in mind the understanding between Hero MotoCorp and Hero Electric under which the former can’t sell any electric vehicles with the name ‘Hero’. A few months back, Hero MotoCorp had signed an agreement with Taiwan-based brand Gogoro for battery swapping technology and hence, the company’s future EVs might come with removable batteries.

If you remember, earlier in August, Pawan Munjal gave a glimpse of an upcoming Hero MotoCorp electric scooter that could very well be the brand’s first EV. The said model is expected to challenge some premium electric scooters in India like the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube. Now, coming back to the trademarks filed by the company, it looks like Hero MotoCorp is also developing an electric bike that could be launched months after the arrival of the brand’s first electric scooter.

If that happens, the upcoming Hero MotoCorp electric bike shall rub shoulders against the likes of the Revolt RV400 in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

