Hero MotoCorp’s first EV to be made at Chittoor plant: Launch timeline announced

Hero MotoCorp's first-ever electric vehicle will likely be an electric scooter. Here is what all to expect!

By:November 15, 2021 11:49 AM

Hero MotoCorp is all set to venture into the EV space with the launch of its first electric vehicle by March 2022. The country’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer further confirmed that its first-ever EV will be manufactured at its plant in Chittoor that is located in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Hero MotoCorp says that its Electric Vehicle (EV) project is currently in the advanced stages and the said plant – aptly called Garden Factory for its eco-friendly and sustainable manufacturing practices – will provide an integrated ecosystem for Battery Pack Manufacturing and Testing, Vehicle Assembly, and Vehicle End of Line Testing (EOL).

Hero MotoCorp also states that in keeping with its Vision – “Be the Future of Mobility” – it is committed to bringing sustainable mobility solutions to its customers and is accelerating its focus on producing electric vehicles (EVs) as an integral part of its product portfolio. Details about the brand’s first-ever EV are still unknown, but if you remember, Hero MotoCorp Chairman Dr. Pawan Munjal had given a glimpse of the company’s upcoming electric scooter in early August 2021.

The upcoming Hero MotoCorp electric scooter has likely been designed and developed majorly at the company’s R&D centre or CIT (Centre of Innovation and Technology) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The upcoming EV would lock horns against the likes of Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, and the TVS iQube and hence, will likely be positioned in the premium electric scooter segment. More details on the same are likely to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

All-new Suzuki S-Cross seen alongside Vitara & Ignis: India launch likely by mid-2022

All-new Suzuki S-Cross seen alongside Vitara & Ignis: India launch likely by mid-2022

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio's official accessory packages explained with prices

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio's official accessory packages explained with prices

Interview: Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head, Porsche India

Interview: Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head, Porsche India

Sustainability: Daimler India to work towards sustainable operations

Sustainability: Daimler India to work towards sustainable operations

Euler Motors: E-commerce can drive EVs

Euler Motors: E-commerce can drive EVs

Automakers miss festive recovery in October

Automakers miss festive recovery in October

Porsche Taycan EV & Macan Facelift launched in India: Full details inside

Porsche Taycan EV & Macan Facelift launched in India: Full details inside

2021 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 officially teased ahead of launch: Bookings open

2021 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 officially teased ahead of launch: Bookings open

Droolworthy! 153 hp Ducati Streetfighter V2 revealed alongside range-topper Streetfighter V4 SP

Droolworthy! 153 hp Ducati Streetfighter V2 revealed alongside range-topper Streetfighter V4 SP

All-New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago: Price, specs, mileage compared

All-New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago: Price, specs, mileage compared

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles opens new Global Headquarters: 8,000 bikes to roll out every year

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles opens new Global Headquarters: 8,000 bikes to roll out every year

Myles reports 81% surge in EV subscriptions: To make 50% of its fleet electric by FY22

Myles reports 81% surge in EV subscriptions: To make 50% of its fleet electric by FY22

Honda RS mid-size SUV concept unveiled at GIIAS 2021: Coming to India?

Honda RS mid-size SUV concept unveiled at GIIAS 2021: Coming to India?

Ola Electric begins e-scooter test rides for customers in Bengaluru

Ola Electric begins e-scooter test rides for customers in Bengaluru

Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid goes on sale in India

Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid goes on sale in India

Tata Punch becomes second best-selling Tata car within 12 days of its launch

Tata Punch becomes second best-selling Tata car within 12 days of its launch

200 km range, 7-year warranty! Boom Corbett electric bike unveiled with these features

200 km range, 7-year warranty! Boom Corbett electric bike unveiled with these features

Kia pledges carbon neutrality: Model lineup to be fully electric by 2040

Kia pledges carbon neutrality: Model lineup to be fully electric by 2040

India's E-Amrit web portal for EV-related information launched at COP26

India's E-Amrit web portal for EV-related information launched at COP26

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift officially revealed: India launch next year

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift officially revealed: India launch next year