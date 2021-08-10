Hero MotoCorp teases its first electric scooter during 10-year anniversary celebration

Gogoro Network manages 2,65,000 battery swaps daily with more than 174 million total battery swaps to date. The manufacturer has its own range of electric scooters as well as e-bikes. 

By:August 10, 2021 1:08 PM

Hero MotoCorp is celebrating its 10th anniversary in India as a standalone manufacturer and so, held an event to mark the occasion and to lay down its plans on EVs. The event saw Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director, Hero MotoCorp hold a conversation with Harace Luke, Founder & CEO, Gogoro Inc – a renowned EV manufacturer based in Taiwan. Hero, in collaboration with Gogoro, will be launching electric two-wheelers in India that will use battery swapping tech.

Towards the end of the event, Pawan Munjal showcased an electric scooter which he says Hero MotoCorp’s CIT (Centre for Innovation and Technology) in Jaipur has been working on lately.

Also read: Simple Energy to launch 240-km range electric scooter on Independence Day

While it was speculated earlier that Hero MotoCorp’s first electric scooter would be an electric version of the Maestro Edge, however, the short showcase puts those speculations to rest. The scooter seen in the video looks production-ready and should launch towards the end of this year or early 2022. It looks unlike any Hero product so far.

In April this year, Hero MotoCorp and Gogoro announced their joint venture under which Gogoro’s battery swapping platform will be launched in India. The two will collaborate on electric vehicle development and bring Hero-branded, Gogoro Network-powered vehicles to the market.

Gogoro Network is a hyper-efficient battery swapping platform. With more than 375,000 riders and 2,000 battery swapping stations, Gogoro Network manages 2,65,000 battery swaps daily with more than 174 million total battery swaps to date. The manufacturer has its own range of electric scooters as well as e-bikes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero MotoCorp teases its first electric scooter during 10-year anniversary celebration

Hero MotoCorp teases its first electric scooter during 10-year anniversary celebration

Cell Propulsion: How three ex-ISRO engineers made electric LCVs with 250km range

Cell Propulsion: How three ex-ISRO engineers made electric LCVs with 250km range

Ather opens use of its fast-charging connector to other electric two-wheeler makers

Ather opens use of its fast-charging connector to other electric two-wheeler makers

India's first B2B used car marketplace Okshan: How it works and what are the benefits

India's first B2B used car marketplace Okshan: How it works and what are the benefits

Top technology-driven trends to watch in 2021: Electrification, shared mobility

Top technology-driven trends to watch in 2021: Electrification, shared mobility

August 2021 car discounts: Hyundai offers up to Rs 50,000 in benefits on Nios, i20 and more

August 2021 car discounts: Hyundai offers up to Rs 50,000 in benefits on Nios, i20 and more

Simple Energy unveils EV fast charger Simple Loop, promises 2.5 km in 60 seconds

Simple Energy unveils EV fast charger Simple Loop, promises 2.5 km in 60 seconds

Seven-seater MG Gloster Savvy launched: Gets automatic parking system and 4x4

Seven-seater MG Gloster Savvy launched: Gets automatic parking system and 4x4

IoT and how it helps with road transport logistics: Vineet Sharma from FleetX explains

IoT and how it helps with road transport logistics: Vineet Sharma from FleetX explains

New Mahindra Twin Peaks logo unveiled for SUVs: XUV700 to wear it first

New Mahindra Twin Peaks logo unveiled for SUVs: XUV700 to wear it first

July 2021 vehicle retail sales up by 34.12%: Waiting period an issue, says FADA

July 2021 vehicle retail sales up by 34.12%: Waiting period an issue, says FADA

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX electric SUV to debut in September: What to expect

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX electric SUV to debut in September: What to expect

2021 MotoGP: Jorge Martin bags first win after Lap 1 crash delays race

2021 MotoGP: Jorge Martin bags first win after Lap 1 crash delays race

Ola electric scooter to get reverse mode: Bookings made from 1,000 cities

Ola electric scooter to get reverse mode: Bookings made from 1,000 cities

Tata Motors delivers 35 electric buses to BEST, 305 more to be delivered

Tata Motors delivers 35 electric buses to BEST, 305 more to be delivered

2021 MotoGP: Ducati make 1-2 at Styria as Jorge Martin grabs sensational pole

2021 MotoGP: Ducati make 1-2 at Styria as Jorge Martin grabs sensational pole

Volvo XC40 Recharge India launch delayed: Electric SUV arrival pushed to this date

Volvo XC40 Recharge India launch delayed: Electric SUV arrival pushed to this date

Tata Motors and Sundaram Finance partner to offer 100% vehicle financing to customers

Tata Motors and Sundaram Finance partner to offer 100% vehicle financing to customers

2021 EV Expo begins in Delhi: Multiple new EVs launched on day 1

2021 EV Expo begins in Delhi: Multiple new EVs launched on day 1

Honda Hornet 2.0-based NX200 ADV teased again ahead of 19th August launch

Honda Hornet 2.0-based NX200 ADV teased again ahead of 19th August launch