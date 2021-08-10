Hero MotoCorp teases its first electric scooter during 10-year anniversary celebration

Gogoro Network manages 2,65,000 battery swaps daily with more than 174 million total battery swaps to date. The manufacturer has its own range of electric scooters as well as e-bikes.

Hero MotoCorp is celebrating its 10th anniversary in India as a standalone manufacturer and so, held an event to mark the occasion and to lay down its plans on EVs. The event saw Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director, Hero MotoCorp hold a conversation with Harace Luke, Founder & CEO, Gogoro Inc – a renowned EV manufacturer based in Taiwan. Hero, in collaboration with Gogoro, will be launching electric two-wheelers in India that will use battery swapping tech.

Towards the end of the event, Pawan Munjal showcased an electric scooter which he says Hero MotoCorp’s CIT (Centre for Innovation and Technology) in Jaipur has been working on lately.

While it was speculated earlier that Hero MotoCorp’s first electric scooter would be an electric version of the Maestro Edge, however, the short showcase puts those speculations to rest. The scooter seen in the video looks production-ready and should launch towards the end of this year or early 2022. It looks unlike any Hero product so far.

In April this year, Hero MotoCorp and Gogoro announced their joint venture under which Gogoro’s battery swapping platform will be launched in India. The two will collaborate on electric vehicle development and bring Hero-branded, Gogoro Network-powered vehicles to the market.

Gogoro Network is a hyper-efficient battery swapping platform. With more than 375,000 riders and 2,000 battery swapping stations, Gogoro Network manages 2,65,000 battery swaps daily with more than 174 million total battery swaps to date. The manufacturer has its own range of electric scooters as well as e-bikes.

