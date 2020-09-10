Hero Lectro launches new range of electric bicycles: 25 km/h max speed and 25 km range

The new range of Hero Lectro e-bikes comprise of a series of products in the commuter, leisure and fitness sections and is equipped with smart functions like Bluetooth connectivity.

Hero Lectro introduced its new range of electric bicycles in India on 9 September 2020 which was also the first-ever World EV Day. Hero Lectro, Hero Cycles’ e-bicycles brand, hopes to leverage on the e-bike revolution that has come about in India consumer behaviour changes during the pandemic giving a boost to this segment. Designed at the company’s Global Design Centre in Manchester, UK, the new range of e-cycles comes in three categories – Commuter, Fitness and Leisure. The bicycles also feature smartphone connectivity through Bluetooth.

“Through an array of offerings such as Commuter bikes, Fitness bikes and Fun bikes, the new Lectro range caters to different user needs and diverse segments of urban travellers,” Aditya Munjal, Director Hero Cycles and Lectro E-Mobility Pvt Ltd.

“These Smart E-Cycles also set the bar higher in terms of making the most of the interface between our mobiles and our electric bikes. E-mobility and clean commuting are the future of urban transport and Hero Lectro is ensuring that the future is here with its cutting edge products backed with precision engineering.”

Also read: World EV Day: Ather 450, TVS iQube, Revolt RV400 & more – What we like about these electric scooters

While the Commuter range is well suited for short and medium distance trips, the Fun series is meant for leisure riding and the Fitness series is built for longer distances for fitness enthusiasts. The iSmart feature or Bluetooth connectivity allows riders access to real-time information such as speed, maps, battery charge, modes, distance to empty, and ride history.

The e-bikes come with a lithium-ion battery and Smart EDU, which lets the user pick from four ways of riding – the regular Pedal at the rider’s comfort; Pedalec with an electric boost; twist and glide in Throttle mode, and Cruise for maintaining a constant speed of about 6 km/h.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.