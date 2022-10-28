scorecardresearch

Hero Lectro launches H3 and H5 e-cycles starting at Rs 27,499

The new Hero Lectro H3 and H5 e-cycles have an LED display and are powered by a 250W BLDC rear hub motor, capable of achieving a max speed of 25 kmph.

Written by Express Drives Desk
Hero Lectro, the e-cycle brand of Hero Cycles, launches two GEMTEC-powered models — H3 and H5. The two new e-cycles are priced at Rs 27,499 and Rs 28,499, respectively.

The H3 comes in two colours: Blissful Black-Green and Blazing Black-Red, while the H5 comes in Groovy Green and Glorious Grey.

The all-new Hero Lectro e-cycles feature a new ride geometry and smart fit ergonomics using strong and light Materials (GEMTEC), which were designed and developed at Hero Cycles’ R&D centre.

Aimed at first-time e-cycle adopters, the latest offerings encourage riders to switch to electric mobility with a list of features including easy access charging ports, a hi-performance efficient carbon steel frame, and an IP67-rated waterproof in-tube Li-ion battery for all weather use. The H3 and H5 come with dual disc brakes.

The new Hero Lectro H3 and H5 e-cycles have an LED display and are powered by a 250W BLDC rear hub motor, capable of achieving a max speed of 25 kmph. Additionally, there is an IP67 Li-ion 5.8Ah Intube Battery capable of being charged fully in 4 hours to offer a range of 30 km.

One can avail of the new GEMTEC units through their D2C website as well as through Hero Lectro’s network of 600+ dealers, e-commerce channels, and exclusive Experience Centers and Zones in Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai.

