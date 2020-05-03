Hero eMaestro electric scooter design out: Under Rs 1 lakh pricing likely for Chetak, iQube rival!

Hero eMaestro electric scooter is expected to be launched by the end of this year or early 2021.

Hero eMaestro design leaked (Image source: 91Wheels)

Hero MotoCorp is working on an all-electric scooter and the same will be based on the existing Maestro Edge platform. Now very recently, the ‘green’ scooter which is expected to be called the eMaestro has been snapped at the company’s R&D facility, which is the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The latest set of images by 91Wheels reveal the design of the upcoming electric scooter and as one can see, it bears heavy resemblances with the IC-engined Maestro Edge. Upfront, the electric scooter will come with an all-LED headlamp and the alloy wheels and front forks have been given a golden treatment in the favour of a better visual appeal. The report also claims that the instrument cluster on the eMaestro will be an all-digital unit.

Hero eMaestro to get multiple premium touches and new features (Image source: 91Wheels)

An interesting highlight of the electric scooter is that the left handlebar grip can be twisted in order to toggle between the ride modes like neutral, drive and reverse. Well, does it remind you of the old-school scooters from the past like the Chetak? Moreover, in terms of features, the upcoming Hero eMaestro will get smart keyless ignition along with cloud connectivity as well. The Hero electric scooter will get a lithium-ion battery linked to a permanent magnet hub-mounted motor, the casing of which has also been painted in golden. The report further says that the scooter will offer a brisk acceleration and a sprint from standstill to 50kmph is quite effortless.

In terms of the competition, the Hero eMaestro will rub shoulders against the likes of the Bajaj Chetak and also the TVS iQube in the segment. Hero MotoCorp would try its best to price the scooter quite competitively, undercutting its rivals which means you can expect a price of under Rs 1 lakh. Stay tuned for such updates! For anything more, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

Image source: 91Wheels

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.