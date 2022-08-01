Hero Electric regains top slot in month two-wheeler sales while Ather and Ola see significant drop; momentum steady on the overall EV market, total sales across India jump two-fold.

The July two-wheeler EV sales is a mixed bag for the top 10 manufacturers. While Hero Electric regained its top slot, other key players like Ather and Ola see a significant drop in their sales chart.

Hero Electric has regained pole position in July after a dip in sales for the past few months, slipping even to the third spot last month. Its total sales are at 8,786 units in July compared to 6,504 EVs in June, up 35 per cent month-on-month.

Okinawa Autotech, one of the top performers in recent months, slipped to the second spot with a tally of 8,093 units, up 17 per cent from the June sales of 6,944 units.

Company Units sold in June 2022 Units sold in July 2022 M-o-M Growth (%) Units sold in July 2021 Y-o-Y Growth (%) Hero Electric 6,504 8,786 35% 4,223 108% Okinawa 6,944 8,093 17% 2,580 214% Ampere 6,541 6,312 -4% 657 861% TVS Motors 1,946 4,244 118% 648 555% Ola Electric 5,886 3,852 -35% Bajaj Auto 1,798 2,418 34% 728 232% Revolt 2,424 2,316 -4% 317 631% Ather Energy 3,829 1,279 -67% 1,799 -29% Being India 959 1,166 22% 473 147% Okaya EV 5,006 5,793 16% 1,944 198% Total e2W Sales 41,837 44,259 6% 13,369 231% Data Courtesy: Vahan Data

Ampere, at the third slot, saw a tad slowdown in its July sales. The south-based electric two-wheeler maker posted total sales of 6,312 units, down 4 per cent from 6,541 EVs sold in June.

TVS Motors has ramped up the game, jumping to the fourth position in July with 4,244 units sold from the seventh spot in June with a tally of 1,946 units.

The challenges for Ola Electric, meanwhile continue with a consistent drop in sales. For July it sold 3,852 units, down significantly from 5,886 units sold in June. The market believes that the spate of fires contributed to the downtrend to a large extent in recent months after the April highs of 12,702 units. It is currently at the fifth position.

Company Units sold in July 2022 Units sold in June 2022 Units sold in May 2022 Units sold in April 2022 Ola Electric 3,852 5,886 8,681 12,702 Ola Electric Sales Figures see a significant drop month after month

Ather Energy is another notable laggard in the top 10 list. July sales declined to 1,279 sold units from 3,829 sold units in June. Revolt too clocked a marginal decline in July sales at 2,316 electric two-wheelers from 2,424 units in June.

Bajaj Auto has fairly improved in terms of monthly sales to 2,418 units in July from 1,798 EVs in June. Being India sales chart stands at 1,166 in July from 952 sold units in June, clocking a month-on-month gain.

While there are gainers and losers, in terms of individual players, the momentum in the overall electric two-wheeler segment continues. While on a year-on-year comparison the total sales tally clocked a two hundred percent jump at 44,259 units, a month-on-month comparison shows a 6 percent gain over the 41,837 EVs sold in June.