Hero Electric to enter premium e-bike segment under A2B brand

Building upon Hero Electric’s existing reputation, A2B will feature new technology and robust battery systems.

Hero Electric has announced its plans to create differentiated brands for market categories. In line with that strategic vision, the company disclosed that it will enter the premium e-bike segment in India through the A2B brand.

“While the Hero Electric brand continues to be the bedrock of our basic E-mobility thrust, we intend to invest in new brands for specific market categories,” said Sohinder Gill, CEO-Hero Electric.

Explaining the brand diversification strategy, Mr Gill said, “We believe that differentiation is key to market dominance, and going forward we will enter categories under specialist brand entities to bring focus to the market segments they represent, complementing the Hero brand as a legacy player in the mass mobility segment.”

Hero Electric’s market understanding has led the company to look at capturing newer segments. The electric two-wheeler market may face challenges in the short term, but with the increasing focus on sustainability and the transition towards cleaner transportation, it does have significant growth potential in the mid to long term.

Speaking on the development, Sohinder Gill, said, “The Indian market is ripe for e-mobility exploration, and we are perfectly positioned to meet the emerging demands, including those from the premium segment. Our commitment resonates with India’s aspiration to become a global EV hub, and we are eager to play a pivotal role in making that a reality.”

The A2B brand will introduce a diverse portfolio of premium electric bikes, scooters, and other new variants in the category. Building upon Hero Electric’s existing reputation, A2B will feature new technology, robust battery systems, seamlessly integrated powertrains, and aesthetics that reflect the premium segment buyer sensibilities.

Commenting on the launch, Naveen Munjal, MD-Hero Electric, said, “We are embarking on a de-aggregation strategy with specific brand offerings in different segments. This tactical move aims to focus on our traditional turf with the Hero Electric brand, while allowing us to break into newer segments as competition builds up in this sector.”