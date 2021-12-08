Hero Electric sold 7,000+ high-speed EVs in November 2021: Eyes 1 million sales in 5 years

Hero Electric says that it is progressively moving towards expanding its product portfolio and sales touchpoints, investing in technological innovation, and collaborating to grow the EV infrastructure in India.

Hero Electric has announced its sales numbers for the month of November 2021. During the said period, the country’s largest electric two-wheeler company sold over 7,000 units of high-speed EVs, according to the most recent report by JMK Research and VAHAN dashboard. In comparison, the company sold 1,169 units during the corresponding period last year. Hero Electric says that a steady boost from the government has been steering forward the demand for electric mobility that has favoured the brand. The company adds that it witnessed a tremendous surge in EV sales with the high numbers achieved due to festive demand, compared to the previous year during the same period.

The city-speed category continues to add value in this upward sales impetus. With an ambition to clock 1 million sales in the next five years, Hero Electric says that it continues to play its role in contributing to a carbonless future for mobility in India. The company says that it is progressively moving towards expanding its product portfolio and sales touchpoints, investing in technological innovation, and collaborating to grow the EV infrastructure in India.

Speaking on the sales numbers, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said the company has been steering EV adoption in India and is witnessing stronger consumer confidence towards electric mobility solutions. He further added that the government initiatives and customer-friendly policies have continued to drive demand for the category, translating into positive sales momentum. Given the surge for EVs, Hero Electric says that it is working to meet the rising demand and is hopeful to end the year on a high note.

