Hero Electric scooters now available on lease through OTO Capital in these two cities

OTO has also enabled home deliveries of vehicles and ensures all the paperwork is done online with as little contact as possible.

By:Published: August 19, 2020 2:03 PM

Hero Electric scooters

Hero Electric today announced its partnership with vehicle lease startup OTO Capital for affordable and flexible financing options for its electric two-wheelers. The startup states that the leasing plan will help consumers save up to 30% on their electric scooters by paying a more affordable monthly installment instead of EMIs for a loan. Hero Electric scooters will be available on lease across 16 Hero Electric dealerships in Bangalore and Pune. The plan will be expanded across the country in the next few months.

OTO Capital allows customers to lease an electric two-wheeler for a minimum of 12 months, after which they can choose to upgrade to any other make and model. The leasing period can range from 12 months to 36 months.

The leasing plan offers savings of up to 30% monthly. For example, the Hero Electric NYX LI costs Rs 2,478 per month through OTO, while a traditional bank EMI would cost upwards of Rs 3,520 per month for a two-year plan.

Also read: After electric cargo three-wheelers, Omega Seiki to introduce electric two-wheelers & pickup trucks

The partnership with OTO Capital is part of Hero Electric’s aggressive plans aimed at revamping customer experience. The manufacturer has reported a significant increase in sales of electric scooters in recent months. With the government’s recent plans to allow registration of EVs without batteries, the company foresees stronger consumer demand for electric two-wheelers.

The pandemic has led to people wanting to own a mode of personal mobility to avoid public transport as much as possible which has resulted in signs of recovery in some automobile segments. OTO Capital has seen a 120% increase in the demand for vehicle leasing in the last four months. It also reports a visible shift in vehicle-purchasing behaviour as consumers seek alternatives to auto loans such as vehicle financing and leasing.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero Electric scooters now available on lease through OTO Capital in these two cities

Hero Electric scooters now available on lease through OTO Capital in these two cities

Royal Enfield electric bike launch on track: Here's what it could be like!

Royal Enfield electric bike launch on track: Here's what it could be like!

MS Dhoni brings home Knight Rider's Kitt: Buys classic muscle car Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

MS Dhoni brings home Knight Rider's Kitt: Buys classic muscle car Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

Honda X-Blade BS6 price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed!

Honda X-Blade BS6 price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed!

Continental to produce generation-6 tyres in India: Launches new UltraContact & ComfortContact tyres

Continental to produce generation-6 tyres in India: Launches new UltraContact & ComfortContact tyres

Tata Altroz turbo petrol spied: Expected power, price, features

Tata Altroz turbo petrol spied: Expected power, price, features

How to subscribe to a new Toyota SUV or car for upto 5 years in India

How to subscribe to a new Toyota SUV or car for upto 5 years in India

1,000th Tata Nexon EV rolls out from Pune plant: Key highlights of this electric crossover

1,000th Tata Nexon EV rolls out from Pune plant: Key highlights of this electric crossover

Etrio's electric Tata Ace with 120 km range: India's first retrofitted eLCV

Etrio's electric Tata Ace with 120 km range: India's first retrofitted eLCV

Electric two-wheeler buyers likely to welcome Delhi EV policy for these reasons

Electric two-wheeler buyers likely to welcome Delhi EV policy for these reasons

Tata Nexon, Tiago available with up to 100% funding, low EMI in these select cities

Tata Nexon, Tiago available with up to 100% funding, low EMI in these select cities

Yulu rolls out 200 electric bikes in Gurugram: To expand to 500 EVs by 2021

Yulu rolls out 200 electric bikes in Gurugram: To expand to 500 EVs by 2021

Porsche 718 Spyder, Cayman GT4 launched: Mid-engined convertible priced at Rs 1.59 crore

Porsche 718 Spyder, Cayman GT4 launched: Mid-engined convertible priced at Rs 1.59 crore

Own MG Hector, ZS EV without buying them through Zoomcar's new subscription plan

Own MG Hector, ZS EV without buying them through Zoomcar's new subscription plan

BluSmart electric cabs now available in more areas in Delhi: Contactless payments, hourly EV rentals

BluSmart electric cabs now available in more areas in Delhi: Contactless payments, hourly EV rentals

2020 Mahindra Thar variants explained: Features, specs, pictures and more

2020 Mahindra Thar variants explained: Features, specs, pictures and more

Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc variant launched: Price, specs, features explained

Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc variant launched: Price, specs, features explained

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250: Engine, features, price and rivals

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250: Engine, features, price and rivals

Ducati Panigale V2 India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs of 959 successor

Ducati Panigale V2 India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs of 959 successor

Hero Destini 125 price increased: Pay this much more for the Access rival

Hero Destini 125 price increased: Pay this much more for the Access rival