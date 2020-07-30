Hero Electric scooters now available at Rs 2,999 a month: Subscription-based financing plans launched

Under the said partnership, Autovert would be utilizing its IOT based technology platform called ‘Autovert Plug’ to manage the vehicle through its lifecycle in the hands of the customer. Here is what all the latest Hero Electric - Autovert tie-up has on offer.

By:Published: July 30, 2020 2:43 PM

Hero Electric has just announced its partnership with Autovert Technologies for alternative ownership models for its new electric scooter owners. Under the said partnership, Autovert – a fintech start-up will let Hero Electric customers opt for subscription-based plans for an ‘all-inclusive price’ at the time of a new purchase. The all-inclusive subscription plans start at as low as Rs 2,999 per month. These will allow the Hero Electric customers to avail the vehicle itself and the buyer will also get bundled services such as comprehensive insurance, service & maintenance, loyalty bonuses and upgrade options. Hero Electric – Autovert partnership aims to cater to the ever-changing customer preference for a ‘digital first experience’ that will eventually enable faster adoption of EVs in India. Autovert would be utilising its IOT based technology platform called ‘Autovert Plug’ to manage the vehicle through its lifecycle in the hands of the customer. The said Autovert Plug Subscription plan has been launched with a few dealers in Bangalore on a pilot basis ahead of a countrywide launch.

Speaking on the partnership, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said that ease and convenience are some of the most valued aspects of buying any vehicle. He adds that unfortunately, EV sector does not experience much ease and joy when it comes to financing. Through Hero Electric’s collaboration with Autovert, the company is determined to offer singular experiences of buying and owning Hero Electric vehicles without much fuss.

Gill also said that while the company is witnessing a growth in the EV sales, it is of utmost importance to also offer rich experiences to its customers and make their experience of owning an electric vehicle hassle-free. He also added that as sales volumes rise, this partnership with Autovert will simplify and facilitate EV sales in India while giving Hero Electric buyers the ease that is priceless. Gill concluded his statement by saying that Hero Electric is glad to have partnered with Autovert to bring the power of IoT backed finance asset monitoring and management and be a pioneer in this ecosystem of re-imagining auto finance.

