Hero Electric scooters get benefits of up to Rs 6,000: Cash discounts, exchange benefits & more

With a bouquet of festive offers for all its consumers, Hero Electric aims to make it easier to own an electric vehicle at very affordable prices.

By:November 2, 2020 4:17 PM

Hero Electric today announced limited period festive offers across its lithium-ion and lead-acid range of electric scooters. As part of this festive offer, customers can now avail of a flat cash discount of Rs 3,000 on lead-acid models and Rs 5000 on select lithium-ion models across all Hero Electric dealerships in India. Furthermore, customers who buy under Hero Electric’s ongoing referral scheme avail of an additional Rs 1000 worth of benefits. This offer is not valid on the newly launched Optima HX City Speed and Nyx HX City Speed which have a limited-time launch price of Rs 57,560 and Rs 63,990, respectively.

The offer is applicable starting today until 14th November 2020, at all of Hero Electric’s 500+ dealerships across the country. In addition to the flat cash discounts, Hero Electric is also offering options for consumers to choose from additional discounts on the exchange of any two-wheelers up to Rs 5000 or avail finance options at 0% interest at select locations.

Also read: Hero Electric launches Optima HX, Photon-hx, NYX-hx electric scooters: Price, availability and more details!

It is an exciting time for Hero Electric to be a part of our consumers’ lives and celebrations. This festive season, once again we want to add to the joy of our customers by giving them an opportunity to buy their favorite electric scooter from the entire range of Hero Electric vehicles including the 5 new bike variants at very attractive prices, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said.

The company is also offering a one-of-its-kind three-day return policy on all its electric two-wheelers along with a cashback of up to Rs 2000 on the reference of other consumers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero Electric scooters get benefits of up to Rs 6,000: Cash discounts, exchange benefits & more

Hero Electric scooters get benefits of up to Rs 6,000: Cash discounts, exchange benefits & more

Nissan Magnite production starts: Variants, features, engine options of Maruti Brezza rival revealed

Nissan Magnite production starts: Variants, features, engine options of Maruti Brezza rival revealed

BMW X3 M launched in India at Rs 99.9 lakh: X3 SUV gets M specs and styling

BMW X3 M launched in India at Rs 99.9 lakh: X3 SUV gets M specs and styling

BGauss B8 first ride review: Electric scooter with 70km range, 50kmph top speed experienced

BGauss B8 first ride review: Electric scooter with 70km range, 50kmph top speed experienced

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Ntorq 125: Low EMI, cashback and more schemes listed

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Ntorq 125: Low EMI, cashback and more schemes listed

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: King Khan's expensive car collection has a Bugatti and a Creta too!

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: King Khan's expensive car collection has a Bugatti and a Creta too!

F1 2020: Hamilton wins as Mercedes claim 7th constructors’ championship at Imola

F1 2020: Hamilton wins as Mercedes claim 7th constructors’ championship at Imola

Hyundai India records highest-ever sales in October 2020: Creta, Verna lead the charge

Hyundai India records highest-ever sales in October 2020: Creta, Verna lead the charge

Yamaha apparel and accessories now available on Amazon: Here's what all you can order

Yamaha apparel and accessories now available on Amazon: Here's what all you can order

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton for pole at Imola for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton for pole at Imola for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Ford EcoSport gets a price hike: Tata Nexon rival costlier by this much

Ford EcoSport gets a price hike: Tata Nexon rival costlier by this much

Okinawa electric scooters now available with easy EMI financing: Tie-up with ZestMoney announced

Okinawa electric scooters now available with easy EMI financing: Tie-up with ZestMoney announced

All-new Triumph Trident fully revealed: 80hp British roadster to launch in India next year

All-new Triumph Trident fully revealed: 80hp British roadster to launch in India next year

Check discounts on new cars in your area online: All about RowthAutos car bargain platform

Check discounts on new cars in your area online: All about RowthAutos car bargain platform

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Jupiter: Low EMI, 'Buy now, Pay Later' and more schemes announced!

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Jupiter: Low EMI, 'Buy now, Pay Later' and more schemes announced!

Augmenting trust in used cars: How brands aim to organize the currently unorganized market

Augmenting trust in used cars: How brands aim to organize the currently unorganized market

Watch video: Fire erupts at Jeep service centre in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Watch video: Fire erupts at Jeep service centre in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Save up to Rs 43,000 on Honda H'ness CB350 as BigWing network expands to two new cities

Save up to Rs 43,000 on Honda H'ness CB350 as BigWing network expands to two new cities

New Maxxis M922F tyres introduced in India: Makes electric two-wheelers more efficient

New Maxxis M922F tyres introduced in India: Makes electric two-wheelers more efficient

Levi's X Royal Enfield 511 Pro denim riding pants review: Stylish, durable for everyday use

Levi's X Royal Enfield 511 Pro denim riding pants review: Stylish, durable for everyday use