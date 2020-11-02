Hero Electric scooters get benefits of up to Rs 6,000: Cash discounts, exchange benefits & more

With a bouquet of festive offers for all its consumers, Hero Electric aims to make it easier to own an electric vehicle at very affordable prices.

Hero Electric today announced limited period festive offers across its lithium-ion and lead-acid range of electric scooters. As part of this festive offer, customers can now avail of a flat cash discount of Rs 3,000 on lead-acid models and Rs 5000 on select lithium-ion models across all Hero Electric dealerships in India. Furthermore, customers who buy under Hero Electric’s ongoing referral scheme avail of an additional Rs 1000 worth of benefits. This offer is not valid on the newly launched Optima HX City Speed and Nyx HX City Speed which have a limited-time launch price of Rs 57,560 and Rs 63,990, respectively.

The offer is applicable starting today until 14th November 2020, at all of Hero Electric’s 500+ dealerships across the country. In addition to the flat cash discounts, Hero Electric is also offering options for consumers to choose from additional discounts on the exchange of any two-wheelers up to Rs 5000 or avail finance options at 0% interest at select locations.

Also read: Hero Electric launches Optima HX, Photon-hx, NYX-hx electric scooters: Price, availability and more details!

It is an exciting time for Hero Electric to be a part of our consumers’ lives and celebrations. This festive season, once again we want to add to the joy of our customers by giving them an opportunity to buy their favorite electric scooter from the entire range of Hero Electric vehicles including the 5 new bike variants at very attractive prices, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said.

The company is also offering a one-of-its-kind three-day return policy on all its electric two-wheelers along with a cashback of up to Rs 2000 on the reference of other consumers.

