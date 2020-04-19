Hero Electric offers Rs 5,000 discount on online booking of electric scooters

All customers who book any Hero Electric scooter would avail an instant cash discount of Rs 5,000 while customers of Glyde and e-Cycle would get a cash discount of Rs 3,000.

By:Published: April 19, 2020 2:29:28 PM

Hero Electric has announced an online sales scheme on its entire range of electric scooters (excluding Flash lead-acid low-speed model). The online sale is limited to all online bookings made starting from 17 April to 15 May 2020 and the booking amount has been fixed at Rs 2,999 (non-refundable), irrespective of the model. The booking amount, however, is refundable if the national lockdown extends beyond June. Customers can take delivery of vehicles any time after the lockdown opens and up to June end.

All customers who book any Hero Electric scooter would avail an instant cash discount of Rs 5,000 while customers of Glyde and e-Cycle would get a cash discount of Rs 3,000. In addition to this, a cash benefit of Rs 1,000 will be offered to existing customers for reference purchases.

This scheme is only available for bookings made online. The current portfolio of electric scooters from Hero Electric includes Flash, Nyx, Optima, Photon, Flash, Dash and also the ER (extended range) variants along with Glyde and E-Cycle, which are also powered by high-quality lithium-ion batteries.

“I strongly believe that customers are now tending to switch to cleaner transportation, and we are adding a little sweetener through the “Online” offer to gently nudge them to do so. As pioneers of electric mobility in India, our mission is “No Emission” transportation and this exclusive scheme echoes our decision to keep our mother nature clean and green,” Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said.

Also read: Electric two-wheelers don’t require charging infrastructure: Naveen Munjal, Hero Electric

During the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year, Hero Electric unveiled its first motorcycle-style electric two-wheeler. Called the AE-47, the electric motorcycle is claimed to have a range of 160 km and the top speed is restricted at 85 km/h.

Besides this, the company also took the wraps off its new high-speed scooter AE-55 which gets connectivity features and a dedicated smartphone app as well. The third eye-catcher at Hero Electric’s pavilion at the expo was an electric trike called the AE-3. Powered by a 250W motor, the AE-3 has claimed a range of 100 km and features walk assist, reverse assist, dedicated mobile application, real-time tracking and geofencing.

