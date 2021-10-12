Now bring home a Hero Electric scooter for free till 7th November, here’s how

The winners will be chosen through a lucky draw after which they will get a complete refund of the ex-showroom price of the vehicle.

Hero Electric has announced ‘30 days, 30 bikes’ festive offer across its entire electric scooter portfolio. Under this, customers now stand a chance to get a free Hero Electric scooter across the brand’s 700+ dealerships in India. Every day, one lucky customer that purchases a Hero Electric two-wheeler will stand a chance to bring home his or her desired Hero Electric two-wheeler for free. The said offer started on 7th October and is valid till 7th November 2021 across all Hero electric dealerships. All customers purchasing Hero Electric scooters will be eligible to be part of this contest. The winners will be chosen through a lucky draw after which they will get a complete refund of the ex-showroom price of the vehicle.

Hero Electric offers both online and offline services, thanks to which customers can book an electric 2W at the Hero Electric website or by visiting the 700 touchpoints across India. Hero Electric also provides easy financing options with affordable EMIs. Moreover, the company offers a 5-year extended warranty period that does not include a warranty on the battery and charger in the 4th and 5th years. The company offers free and fast home delivery of all its products as well.

Speaking on this, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said that promoting and encouraging green mobility solutions, Hero Electric announces unique festive offers for customers across India wanting to purchase an electric 2W seamless and a memorable moment. He added that it’s an exciting time to expand the Hero Electric family and be part of the celebrations by allowing 30 lucky customers to ride their desired electric 2W for free.

