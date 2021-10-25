Hero Electric to open 300 new sales touchpoints: Eyes 1,000 mark by FY2022

Hero Electric currently offers Atria and Flash under comfort speed and Optima HX and NYX HX in city speed segments.

October 25, 2021

 

Hero Electric targets the 1,000 sales touchpoints mark by the end of FY 2022. The company will be opening 300 new sales touchpoints across the country. The brand says that this move is fueled by consumer-friendly policies from the central and state governments, better infrastructure, and heightened awareness. Furthermore, Hero Electric has announced production capacity expansion to double its sales from last year for the current fiscal. Hero Electric says that a positive Q2 has set the tone with its 700+ sales and service network witnessing record footfalls across over 500 cities in India.

Hero Electric currently offers Atria and Flash under comfort speed and Optima HX and NYX HX in city speed segments. With over 4 lakh scooters on-road, Hero Electric has been able to sustain its dealers even during the pandemic, the company noted. Moreover, in order to ensure overall wellness and safety, Hero Electric had organized numerous sessions on mental health, Yoga, Digital sales training, etc during the lockdowns.

Speaking on the latest development, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said that the brand strongly believes that a robust and well-equipped network is the key to a satisfied customer as everything cannot be explained on a virtual platform. The brand’s well-trained selling and service points are ready to answer any of the questions that a customer may have in the operation, usage, and maintenance of Hero Electric Scooters. Gill further stated that face-to-face interaction is also very important in building the trust and the confidence of the brand Hero as well as the comfort convenience and the lowest running costs of our bikes. The network expansion indicates a positive growth sign for the EV segment resulting in heightened interest from dealers keen on driving the green mobility shift with Hero Electric.

