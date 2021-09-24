Hero Electric, Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 EV charging stations for 2- & 3-wheelers

LetsTransport is also enabling finance for vehicle owner-operators, educating potential entrepreneurs on the commercial benefits of electric vehicles and contributing to the charging infrastructure.

By:September 24, 2021 3:46 PM
Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric

Hero Electric recently announced its partnership with Delhi-based EV charging solutions start-up Massive Mobility, under which the two will set up 10,000 EV charging stations across the country. Furthermore, this network can be availed by electric vehicles from various makes and models, which the two companies hope will push for more standardisation between manufacturers. Recently, the companies also jointly conducted a survey to gauge consumer behaviour utilizing their charging stations.

Massive Mobility is a startup working into a connected network of charging solutions catering to 3-wheeler and 2-wheeler EVs. Through its cloud-based solutions, it enables parking and charging point owners to offer charging services to users.

Through this collaboration, Hero Electric looks to ramp up the charging infrastructure across the country to help encourage the adoption of electric mobility.

The recent survey conducted jointly by the two companies gauges consumer behaviour utilizing their charging stations. The purpose was to understand whether they use them to completely charge their EVs or to just top up the charge in their EVs.

The findings revealed that consumers looked for smart chargers that could be identified through an app over the internet, 16 AMP charging stations and long chords. The Wi-Fi network will help a user set up their profile within the Massive Charging app, make seamless payments utilising the UPI framework and monitor usage.

“Till date, we have setup close to 1650 charging stations and aim to set up 20K by the end of 2022. This association with Massive Mobility will broaden our efforts to reach our objective. This partnership will not only benefit Hero as a company but the industry as well,” Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said.

“Now with “Charger on demand” range anxiety will be history and lead to 40% + adoption of EVs in 2w/3w space,” Shailesh Vickram Singh, Co-Founder, said.

