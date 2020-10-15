Hero Electric launches Optima HX, Photon-hx, NYX-hx electric scooters: Price, availability and more details!

The said models will be available at 500+ Hero Electric dealerships across 25 Indian states. The brand says that in some places like Delhi, there will an additional subsidy that will further bring down the prices.

Hero Electric has announced the launch of its new ‘City Speed’ electric scooters and as the name suggests, these cater more to the city commuters. The company claims that the latest range offers better cruising speed and gradeability to easily ride on flyovers and slopes. As part of the ‘City Speed’ portfolio, Hero Electric has introduced three new electric scooters namely Optima-hx, Nyx-hx, and Photon-hx. These have been launched for a starting price of Rs 57,560 making them one of the most affordable electric two-wheelers in the category. The said models will be available at 500+ Hero Electric dealerships across 25 Indian states. The company adds that in some places like Delhi, there will an additional subsidy that will further bring down the prices.

Speaking on the latest announcement, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said that the current E-bike market is polarised with bikes available in low speed, very low price or high speed, very high prices. He also adds that after years of research, the company has developed electrical power trains that have ‘best in class’ efficiencies, using the least amount of battery power, giving adequate pickup and speeds to go in tandem with the speed of traffic on the Indian city roads.

Gill further stated that using these power trains, the brand has now launched a new range of bikes starting at Rs.57,560 that have a comfortable driving range from 70 km to 200 km. These have been designed to give enough power and punch and a great economy without stressing the batteries, resulting in a high range per charge and a very long life of the batteries. Hero Electric says that its proposition is in line with the government’s vision to promote and enhance the adoption of electric mobility in India. The company says that it will further invest in R&D to introduce technologically advanced products that India needs in order to make the switch from ICE vehicles. Stay tuned for more!

