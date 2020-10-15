Hero Electric launches Optima HX, Photon-hx, NYX-hx electric scooters: Price, availability and more details!

The said models will be available at 500+ Hero Electric dealerships across 25 Indian states. The brand says that in some places like Delhi, there will an additional subsidy that will further bring down the prices.

By:October 15, 2020 5:03 PM

 

Hero Electric has announced the launch of its new ‘City Speed’ electric scooters and as the name suggests, these cater more to the city commuters. The company claims that the latest range offers better cruising speed and gradeability to easily ride on flyovers and slopes. As part of the ‘City Speed’ portfolio, Hero Electric has introduced three new electric scooters namely Optima-hx, Nyx-hx, and Photon-hx. These have been launched for a starting price of Rs 57,560 making them one of the most affordable electric two-wheelers in the category. The said models will be available at 500+ Hero Electric dealerships across 25 Indian states. The company adds that in some places like Delhi, there will an additional subsidy that will further bring down the prices.

Speaking on the latest announcement, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said that the current E-bike market is polarised with bikes available in low speed, very low price or high speed, very high prices. He also adds that after years of research, the company has developed electrical power trains that have ‘best in class’ efficiencies, using the least amount of battery power, giving adequate pickup and speeds to go in tandem with the speed of traffic on the Indian city roads.

Gill further stated that using these power trains, the brand has now launched a new range of bikes starting at Rs.57,560 that have a comfortable driving range from 70 km to 200 km. These have been designed to give enough power and punch and a great economy without stressing the batteries, resulting in a high range per charge and a very long life of the batteries. Hero Electric says that its proposition is in line with the government’s vision to promote and enhance the adoption of electric mobility in India. The company says that it will further invest in R&D to introduce technologically advanced products that India needs in order to make the switch from ICE vehicles. Stay tuned for more!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai India exports 2 lakh Creta SUVs since 2015

Hyundai India exports 2 lakh Creta SUVs since 2015

Exchange any petrol scooter with Gemopai electric scooters: CredR to facilitate price quotation

Exchange any petrol scooter with Gemopai electric scooters: CredR to facilitate price quotation

Kia Seltos anniversary edition launched: Colours, features of Hyundai Creta rival explained

Kia Seltos anniversary edition launched: Colours, features of Hyundai Creta rival explained

Ducati's upcoming flagship ADV might be called V4 Granturismo: Arriving 4th November!

Ducati's upcoming flagship ADV might be called V4 Granturismo: Arriving 4th November!

Royal Enfield now offers 3D motorcycle personalisation: Launches 'Make-It-Yours' for 650 twins

Royal Enfield now offers 3D motorcycle personalisation: Launches 'Make-It-Yours' for 650 twins

New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed with new features: India launch in 2021

New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed with new features: India launch in 2021

Land Rover Defender launched at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh: All about the No Time To Die SUV star

Land Rover Defender launched at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh: All about the No Time To Die SUV star

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Redefining Entry-Level Luxury Sedans

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Redefining Entry-Level Luxury Sedans

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live: BMW Gran Coupe Price in India, Specs, Features, Images

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live: BMW Gran Coupe Price in India, Specs, Features, Images

Land Rover Defender Launch Live Updates: Defender 90 and 110 SUV price and variants

Land Rover Defender Launch Live Updates: Defender 90 and 110 SUV price and variants

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants

Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants

JK Tyre bets big on puncture-proof tyres: Procures international-spec testing equipment

JK Tyre bets big on puncture-proof tyres: Procures international-spec testing equipment

Isuzu D-Max BS6 pick-up trucks launched: Commercial models start at Rs 7.8 lakh

Isuzu D-Max BS6 pick-up trucks launched: Commercial models start at Rs 7.8 lakh

Hyundai Motor Group appoints Euisun Chung as its new Chairman

Hyundai Motor Group appoints Euisun Chung as its new Chairman

Hyundai Kona electric vehicles recalled globally over battery cell fire risk

Hyundai Kona electric vehicles recalled globally over battery cell fire risk

Honda Amaze Special Edition launched at prices starting Rs 7 lakh with new features

Honda Amaze Special Edition launched at prices starting Rs 7 lakh with new features

Kogo Trip-tracker review: Loaded with features, useful but expensive

Kogo Trip-tracker review: Loaded with features, useful but expensive

Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser might be named Thunderbird 650: Clearest image leaked!

Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser might be named Thunderbird 650: Clearest image leaked!