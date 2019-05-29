Hero Electric expands presence in India: 15 more dealerships to open in next two months

Hero Electric has announced the expansion of its dealer network in Eastern and Central parts of India. The dealer facilities include advanced services, equipped with a fleet of highly trained and qualified professionals ensuring decent after-sales service and solutions to the existing customers. Hero Electric has extended its network with eight new dealerships in Guwahati – Assam, Una – Gujarat, Kaithal & Rohtak - Haryana, Baranagar - Madhya Pradesh, Shirwal - Maharashtra, and Thenkasi - Tamil Nadu. Moreover, the company plans to open 15 new dealerships across cities like Amta - West Bengal, Timarani - Madhya Pradesh, Hazipur – Bihar, Pratapura – Chhattisgarh amongst others.

The company said in a press statement that in line with the government’s vision and the recent FAME 2 policy, Hero electric wants to create awareness, educate, and ensure availability across India from Srinagar in the North to Kanyakumari in the South, Porbandar in the West to Guwahati in the East, ensuring that maximum number of people are able to try and buy electric 2 wheelers.

Sohinder Gill, CEO Hero Electric India said that at Hero Electric, we aim to provide eco-friendly mobility solutions to people. Hero Electric is proud to have the largest dealer network across the country and recently crossed 600 touchpoints. The company's eco-friendly products are accessible to many more people across India, enabling every Indian to have a chance to use zero emission, sustainable mobility solutions from Hero Electric. He added that the brand is planning to open over 1500 touch points in the next 2 years to penetrate the most interior parts of the country.

With the FAME-II subsidy, companies like Ather Energy and Ampere have recently slashed the prices of its electric scooters significantly. While Ather 450 is now being offered with a discount of Rs 5,000, the Ampere Zeal gets Rs 18,000 price cut.