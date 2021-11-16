Hero Electric, Charzer to install 1 lakh charging stations across India: Details

In the first year of collaboration, Charzer will install 10,000 charging stations across the top 30 cities.

India’s largest electric two-wheeler company, Hero Electric has announced its partnership with Charzer, a Bengaluru-based EV Charging start-up. Under the said partnership, Hero Electric and Charzer will be setting up 1,00,000 charging stations in the next three years in the country. In the first year of collaboration, Charzer will install 10,000 charging stations across the top 30 cities. Moreover, the start-up will also deploy Kirana Charzer across Hero Electric dealerships to ease charging facility availability for consumers. It will also be providing Charzer mobile application and website for EV owners to locate the nearest charging stations and booking slots. The electric vehicle riders can also use a charging facility in a subscription-based model.

On the said collaboration, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said that the company believes that a robust and well-equipped infrastructure network is key to the development of EVs in India. He adds that this association will aid the EV growth and provide a seamless charging experience to customers by integrating charging slot booking and payment with chargers deployed by Charzer. With the vision and commitment to advance the growth of EVs, the two brands are working rigorously to scale up the charging infrastructure. Through this partnership, Hero Electric says that it aims to strengthen the thrust towards EVs and promote a cleaner and greener mobility solution.

Charzer is an EV start-up offering charging solutions for public places, apartments, and offices. These chargers are compatible with all EV models, powered by intelligent software, and are installed and serviced by certified professionals. The company currently has a presence across 20 cities, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mangalore, and Vishakhapatnam. Through this collaboration, Charzer will be Hero Electric’s charging partner across its B2B business.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.