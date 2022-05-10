Hero Electric and ReadyAssist partner to serve B2B consumers with AMC and service support

B2B consumers will now be able with to enjoy AMC and service support as Hero Electric has today announced its alliance a 24×7 roadside assistance provider – ReadyAssist.

Hero Electric has today announced its alliance with ReadyAssist to extend AMC and service support for B2B customers. Earlier this year, the duo announced their partnership to train and upskill 20,000 mechanics with skills to work on an electric vehicle. This industry-first initiative is targeted to deliver efficient servicing of electric two-wheelers and provide 24×7 RSA service.

The initiative is planned to be exercised for B2B consumers to ensure that their electric two-wheelers keep away from downtime. Hero Electric has also leased electric 2-wheelers to last-mile delivery aggregators and a host of e-commerce players to boost the adoption of green mobility.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “As a company, our focus has been to strengthen our after-sales services to ensure a hassle-free experience for our D2C and B2B customers. The initiative focuses on empowering and increasing awareness for EVs, further encouraging people towards cleaner mobility. We look forward to utilizing their expertise in advancing business and delivering holistic service to our B2B customers. This initiative will provide faster and enhanced service experience.”

Mr. Vimal Singh SV, founder and CEO of ReadyAssist, said, “We are happy and super excited to become the AMC partner to service the premium B2B clients of Hero Electric through this engagement. This move of Hero Electric is very proactive and a thought leader level to support their clients and riders at speed and convenience on everything related to their vehicle service and emergency assistance. As part of this relationship, the companies would invest time and money in building a stronger service network of EV, technology platform to manage the service life cycle of the vehicle, and much more. The ultimate goal is to provide a 5star after-sale service experience.”

The company is committed to building and expanding its B2B business, and this partnership is a part of the drill. Earlier this year, Hero Electric also entered an alliance with Mahindra & Mahindra to answer the ever-increasing demand for electric 2-wheelers by increasing manufacturing capacity and offering 95 per cent uptime for B2B fleet.

