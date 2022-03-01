Hero Eddy electric 2-wheeler launched at Rs. 72,000: Features reverse model, e-lock and more

The new Hero Eddy is introduced in the Indian market today at sticker price of Rs. 72,000. The new offering from Hero Electric looks futuristic and will attract new-age buyers.

The country’s leading electric two-wheeler brand – Hero Electric, is strengthening its lineup with the introduction of the Hero Eddy in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs. 72,000. The electric scooter has a stylish design and is claimed to offer easy handling to aid consumers with a perfect balance of convenience and technological advancements during short commutes in the urban runabout to coffee shops, grocery stores and more.

The Hero Eddy boasts a long equipment list, which includes features like e-lock, find my bike, reverse mode, large boot space, and follow me headlamps. All of these features enable it in offering a hassle-free riding experience. Buyers will have the option of buying the Eddy electric scooter in two colour schemes – Light Blue and Yellow. Also, it would not require any registration plate or licence to ride the Eddy. Hero claims that it is a futuristic and stylish solution for private last-mile mobility that is pollution-free as well.

Mr. Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, commenting on the Hero Eddy’s launch, “We at Hero are thrilled to announce our upcoming product Hero Eddy that will have an overwhelming on-road presence combining smart features and stylish looks. The scooter is designed keeping in mind individual’s conscious efforts to contribute towards carbon-free future combined with a hassle-free ride experience. We are confident that Hero Eddy will make for a perfect alternate mobility choice offering comfort and necessity.”

Powered by a consistent effort to make a clear distinction from the age-old tradition of ICE vehicles, Hero Electric is attempting to make a difference to the environment with the launch of the Eddy. Moreover, the consumers are mindful of the ever-lasting impact that their vehicles make by polluting the ecosystem. Therefore, a transition to the electric model of transportation will help in cutting down the carbon footprint of the transportation industry. Hence, Hero Electric is betting big on the Eddy to make a significant impact in the Indian market.

