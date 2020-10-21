Hero City Speed NYX-hx electric scooter launched: Claims massive range of 210 km

'The bike has a low running cost, high load carrying capability, intercity range, coupled with ultimate smart connectivity features like remote bike disablers.'

By:October 21, 2020 12:57 PM
Hero Electric Nyx Hx electric scooter

Hero Electric today announced the launch of a new electric scooter line-up under its HX series, the Nyx aimed at B2B business usage. Hero Electric claims an extended range starting at 82 km per charge to the highest ever in the industry at 210 km per charge. The manufacturer hopes to make the Nyx-HX as the country’s most preferred scooter for moving persons and material efficiently in a cost-effective manner. The company states that the Nyx-HX electric scooter lineup has been developed after years of research and field trials.

Hero Electric explains that the Nyx-HX series is powered by a high-torque powertrain that uses minimum energy to give the maximum output without stressing the battery. It also features regenerative braking and in terms of safety, it gets a combi braking system.

Also read: Simple Mark 2 ‘smart’ electric scooter to launch in Feb 2021: 280 km range, 100 kph top speed

The scooter can be customised with more than 10 applications for business needs and the modular battery system allows extended range and can be integrated with the battery swapping system. The Nyx HX being certified as a B2B bike can be fitted with a variety of loads carrying solutions installable on the split seat that fold up as a backrest.

Hero Electric Nyx Hx electric scooters

The company offers four levels of ‘on-demand” smart connectivity solutions from a simple Bluetooth interface to remote surveillance and diagnostic solution. The Nyx HX electric scooters have become more affordable thanks to the FAME 2 subsidy with the prices starting at Rs 63,990.

Hero Electric strives to provide complete solutions to a B2B customer ensuring 90% plus uptime, doorstep services, captive charging /swapping infrastructure through our 500 plus strong network all across India. The B2B customer is also able to easily able to comprehend the direct advantage of adopting electric mobility in terms of the savings and contributing to a cleaner environment, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Royal Enfield registers first ever win at American Flat Track championship with Twins FT

Royal Enfield registers first ever win at American Flat Track championship with Twins FT

Etrio Touro Max, Mini electric three-wheelers launched with these features: Lease plans and more detailed!

Etrio Touro Max, Mini electric three-wheelers launched with these features: Lease plans and more detailed!

Nissan Magnite 2020 Unveil Live: Expected On-Road Price, Images, Specs, Features, Color Variants, Mileage

Nissan Magnite 2020 Unveil Live: Expected On-Road Price, Images, Specs, Features, Color Variants, Mileage

Book a Honda Activa 6G, Shine and get up to Rs 11,000 off: Here's how!

Book a Honda Activa 6G, Shine and get up to Rs 11,000 off: Here's how!

Great News! Mercedes-AMG now to be Made in India: GLC 43 Coupe first localised model

Great News! Mercedes-AMG now to be Made in India: GLC 43 Coupe first localised model

Festive season benefits: Free accessories, discounts on Gemopai Miso, Ryder electric scooters

Festive season benefits: Free accessories, discounts on Gemopai Miso, Ryder electric scooters

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid revealed with 690hp!

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid revealed with 690hp!

TVS Ntorq SuperSquad edition launched: Avengers-inspired scooter features, price

TVS Ntorq SuperSquad edition launched: Avengers-inspired scooter features, price

SSC Tuatara world's new fastest car at 508kph! Beats Koenigsegg Agera RS record

SSC Tuatara world's new fastest car at 508kph! Beats Koenigsegg Agera RS record

Ather 450 Plus electric scooter's price in India slashed: Buyback program for 450X launched

Ather 450 Plus electric scooter's price in India slashed: Buyback program for 450X launched

Drive a Maruti Suzuki Swift, XL6 without buying it: Subscription through Orix explained

Drive a Maruti Suzuki Swift, XL6 without buying it: Subscription through Orix explained

Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent Edition launched with customizable livery: Priced at Rs 64,470

Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent Edition launched with customizable livery: Priced at Rs 64,470

Nissan Magnite global unveil on October 21: What to expect from Tata Nexon rival

Nissan Magnite global unveil on October 21: What to expect from Tata Nexon rival

All-new Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000: Automatic gearbox a big hit

All-new Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000: Automatic gearbox a big hit

Tata Nexon EV price hiked: India's first sub-4m compact SUV costlier by this much

Tata Nexon EV price hiked: India's first sub-4m compact SUV costlier by this much

Hero Xtreme 160R price increased: Honda X-Blade rival costlier by this much

Hero Xtreme 160R price increased: Honda X-Blade rival costlier by this much

Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

Car Discounts October 2020: Now save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai this month

Car Discounts October 2020: Now save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai this month

September 2020 sales: Two-wheelers register 11.64% growth as scooter, bike sales go up

September 2020 sales: Two-wheelers register 11.64% growth as scooter, bike sales go up

Triumph Trident set for a global reveal on this date: All about Triumph's most-affordable triple!

Triumph Trident set for a global reveal on this date: All about Triumph's most-affordable triple!