Hero City Speed NYX-hx electric scooter launched: Claims massive range of 210 km

'The bike has a low running cost, high load carrying capability, intercity range, coupled with ultimate smart connectivity features like remote bike disablers.'

Hero Electric today announced the launch of a new electric scooter line-up under its HX series, the Nyx aimed at B2B business usage. Hero Electric claims an extended range starting at 82 km per charge to the highest ever in the industry at 210 km per charge. The manufacturer hopes to make the Nyx-HX as the country’s most preferred scooter for moving persons and material efficiently in a cost-effective manner. The company states that the Nyx-HX electric scooter lineup has been developed after years of research and field trials.

Hero Electric explains that the Nyx-HX series is powered by a high-torque powertrain that uses minimum energy to give the maximum output without stressing the battery. It also features regenerative braking and in terms of safety, it gets a combi braking system.

The scooter can be customised with more than 10 applications for business needs and the modular battery system allows extended range and can be integrated with the battery swapping system. The Nyx HX being certified as a B2B bike can be fitted with a variety of loads carrying solutions installable on the split seat that fold up as a backrest.

The company offers four levels of ‘on-demand” smart connectivity solutions from a simple Bluetooth interface to remote surveillance and diagnostic solution. The Nyx HX electric scooters have become more affordable thanks to the FAME 2 subsidy with the prices starting at Rs 63,990.

Hero Electric strives to provide complete solutions to a B2B customer ensuring 90% plus uptime, doorstep services, captive charging /swapping infrastructure through our 500 plus strong network all across India. The B2B customer is also able to easily able to comprehend the direct advantage of adopting electric mobility in terms of the savings and contributing to a cleaner environment, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said.

