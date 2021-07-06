Heileo H100 electric bicycle launched with 7-gears, 80 km range & more

The e-bike also gets an intelligent controller, detachable Li-ion battery made of Panasonic cells, and a 250W Rear BLDC hub motor.

Toutche has announced the launch of its new Heileo H100 electric bicycle in India. Heileo H100 is priced at a starting price of Rs 48,900. Bookings for this e-bike are open starting 5th July 2021 on the company’s official website. Heileo H100 comes with two colour options of Spring Green and Feta White. Built with 6061 Aluminium alloy and packed with 345 & 460 watt–hours of power, the company claims that the Heileo H100 is one of the lightest electric Hybrid bikes in the market. The e-bike also gets an intelligent controller, detachable Li-ion battery made of Panasonic cells, and a 250W Rear BLDC hub motor. Similar to the other models in the brand’s stable, the H100 comes with two range options of 60 km and 80 km per single full charge (in the pedal-assist mode).

Heileo’s e-bike comes with three modes of operation. The bike can act as a regular bicycle with 7-speed Shimano gears when you need it to be. On the other hand, it can run on electric modes (pedal-assist or throttle) as well. The electric mode is powered by five-levels of Power Assist and a right-hand-side Throttle. The Heileo e-bikes are manufactured at the company’s manufacturing unit in Mysore. The brand offers 18 months warranty on the battery, electric motor, and controller of the bikes, along with a 2-year warranty on the frame. Moreover, the company has service facilities available across 18 cities in the country.

Speaking on the launch, Raghu Kerakatty, CEO, & Founder, Toutche Electric said that the all-new H100 Heileo e-bike comes with style & energy. He added that the company is glad to widen its portfolio at a time when the demand for eBikes has surged in recent months. He added that be it work or recreation, it’s simply a Toutche away. Stay tuned with us for more updates!

