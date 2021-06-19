Harley-Davidson’s next electric bike to be called LiveWire One: Global debut on this date

Speaking of India launch, the arrival of the LiveWire One here is quite unlikely anytime soon.

A few weeks back, Harley-Davidson had announced the spinning of LiveWire as the company’s new sub-brand for electric bikes. Now, very recently, VIN filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have confirmed that the upcoming electric bike from the American brand will be called the LiveWire One. The said nameplate has been thus far used for the brand’s high-performance electric motorcycle. H-D had mentioned that the LiveWire brand will be headquartered virtually and will have its initial hubs in Silicon Valley, CA (LiveWire Labs) and Milwaukee, WI.

The said model in all certainty will make its global debut on 8th July, 2021. Not only this, but the said documents have also revealed that the LiveWire One will come with a power output of 101 bhp. The original LiveWire electric bike has Harley-Davidson’s Revelation powertrain that used to churn out 103.5 bhp of power along with 116 Nm of instant torque.

The claimed acceleration time from a standstill to 100 kmph is just 3 seconds. The LiveWire is also brimmed with electronics including cornering ABS, cornering enhanced traction control, rear-wheel lift mitigation and also, drag-torque slip control system. The said system controls the rear wheel slip and prevents rear-wheel lock due to the regenerative braking. Moreover, a 4.3-inch fully-coloured TFT touchscreen was also on offer and you got four riding modes as well namely Road, Rain, Sport and Range.

The NHTSA website also shows the LiveWire One as a 2021 model and hence, in all possibility, the said model will go on sale towards the end of this year in the global markets. Speaking of India launch, the arrival of the LiveWire One here is quite unlikely anytime soon. More details on the Harley-Davidson LiveWire One to be out on 8th July, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t.

Source: Motorcycle.com

