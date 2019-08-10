Harley-Davidson Livewire to be unveiled in India on August 27: The only electric superbike in the country

The Harley-Davidson Livewire has created ripples across the auto industry. It is the after all the first electric superbike amongst the renowned motorcycle company names. It has also made it into production and while the media were given a glimpse of the concept in 2014, the road-going version has come out now. Harley already sells the motorcycle in few parts of Europe and North America.

Harley has modeled the Livewire on the lines of its Sportster range and there is a hint of sportiness as well as familiarity to the design. Harley also has given the bike a full-LED headlamp complete with DRLs. There is also a cowl surrounding it that gives the Livewire a unique identity. The fuel tank has been retained but its more of a storage option than to be filled with petrol. Harley has used a Revelation powertrain that boasts 15.5kWh battery pack that makes more than 104hp. Yes, the first time Harley is giving power numbers and not just torque. The latter, by the way, is 116Nm. 0-100kmph is done in just three seconds while the top speed is just shy of 150kmph.

The most important part has got to be the charging time and all. Harley claims that using a regular home socket, one can leave the motorcycle overnight to be charged. Using a level three public fast charger, one can get the cells working to their full capacity in less than an hour. The claimed range is 235km but mixed riding conditions should give 152km.

This Harley also boasts top notch hardware. This includes uses fully adjustable Showa front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Traction control, a 6-axis IMU as well as dual channel ABS help in the electronics department. The frame itself is done in aluminium and the motorcycle is suspended on Michelin Scorcher tyres.

Price wise, the H-D Livewire should cost around Rs 17 lakh, ex-showroom. If Harley manages to price it lower than that, its a bonus.