Harley-Davidson LiveWire is now an electric bike brand: First product to be out on this date

Harley-Davidson will be coming up with dedicated LiveWire EV showrooms in selected locations starting with California. Here is what the new electric bike brand will be all about!

By:Updated: May 11, 2021 11:20 AM

 

American bike maker Harley-Davidson has recently announced the spinning of its LiveWire name. The said nameplate that has been used so far for the company’s high-end performance electric bike will now be used for an all-electric bike brand by the company. With this new strategy, Harley-Davidson says that it has ‘plans to redefine electrics and aim to deliver the best experience for the urban rider, with personality and soul’. The first LiveWire branded electric bike is slated to be launched globally on 8th July 2021 and the same will also be premiered at the International Motorcycle Show on 9th July 2021. Harley-Davidson says that the LiveWire brand will be headquartered virtually, with initial hubs in Silicon Valley, CA (LiveWire Labs) and Milwaukee, WI.

Harley-Davidson says that LiveWire will work with participating dealers from the HD network as an independent brand. It also states that this go-to-market model will blend digital and physical retail formats that will allow customers to discover LiveWire the way they want to. The company will be coming up with dedicated LiveWire EV showrooms in selected locations starting with California.

Speaking on the launch of the new Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric bike brand, Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President, CEO of Harley-Davidson said that one of the six pillars of the Hardwire Strategy is to lead in electrics by launching LiveWire as an all-electric brand. He said that the company is are seizing the opportunity to lead and define the market in EV. He further stated that with the mission to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world, Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire will pioneer the future of motorcycling for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. He also confirmed that LiveWire plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future.

With these announcements, the Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire electric bike brand, in all certainty, shall be coming to India but not very soon. Expect details on the same in the coming months.

