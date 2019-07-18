Harley-Davidson LiveWire appears on company’s India website: Key facts on first-ever electric Harley

Good news for everyone who has been waiting for the all-electric Harley Davidson LiveWire in India! The motorcycle has been listed on the brand's Indian website finally that confirms its arrival in our market. The American motorcycle manufacturer has recently announced the complete details of its first-ever electric Harley which is currently available for sale only for American and European markets. The Harley Davidson LiveWire takes its styling inspiration from the company's Sportster models. The front end of the motorcycle gets an all-LED headlamp that is enclosed within a modern looking headlamp cowl.

Now here comes the most exciting part. The electric motor on the Harley-Davidson LiveWire is good for producing a maximum power output of 103.5bhp while the peak torque is rated at 116Nm. The LiveWire comes with a 15.5 kWh battery that can be charged overnight with a home charger. The company will also be offering a DC fast charger that will charge the battery to 80 percent in just 40 minutes while a full 100 percent takes one hour. The brand claims a generous range of 235 km per single full charge for the LiveWire.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire comes with a 4.3-inch TFT display that also supports smartphone connectivity. The console also gets geo-fencing, turn by turn navigation and also tells you the exact location of the motorcycle. Moreover, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire comes with features like six-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) and a traction control system. The electric Harley also gets Drag Torque Slip Control System (DSCS) that controls the torque available at each wheel.

As far as India launch is concerned, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire will not make its way here anytime soon. The prime reason being the charging infrastructure that is still in its early stages. For this reason, we don't see the LiveWire landing on Indian shores before 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Visit now!