HAREDA to deploy Tata Nexon EVs in Haryana: EESL signs MoU with Haryana Govt on EV adoption

In December 2020, Tata Motors announced that its electric subcompact SUV Tata Nexon EV surpassed the sales milestone of 2000 units.

By:Updated: Jan 04, 2021 3:37 PM

Tata Motors today announced its partnership with the Haryana Renewable Agency (HAREDA) under which Nexon EVs will be deployed in Haryana, as a part of the tender with EESL. The two held an event that included the handover ceremony and the inauguration of an EV charging station in the presence of the Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Tarun Kapoor. During the inauguration ceremony, the EESL also signed an MoU with the Government of Haryana to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and strengthen charging infrastructure in Haryana State.

Also read: Tata Motors begins ‘Go Green’ initiative: To plant a tree for every vehicle sold & serviced

The company has been playing a leading role in proactively driving the adoption of electric mobility in the country. The company is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse”.

Tata Motors today commands a market share of 67 percent in EVs in H1 FY21, with more than 2,000 Nexon EVs plying on Indian roads currently.

Also read: New solid-state lithium-metal EV battery promises 80% longer range than lithium-ion tech

The Nexon EV is equipped with a 128 hp permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The EV comes with a dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards. Furthermore, it offers 35 mobile apps-based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behaviour analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

HAREDA to deploy Tata Nexon EVs in Haryana: EESL signs MoU with Haryana Govt on EV adoption

HAREDA to deploy Tata Nexon EVs in Haryana: EESL signs MoU with Haryana Govt on EV adoption

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021: Next-gen Classic 350, Interceptor 350, flagship 650cc cruiser & more!

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021: Next-gen Classic 350, Interceptor 350, flagship 650cc cruiser & more!

2021 MG Hector Facelift arrives at dealerships: Changes explained

2021 MG Hector Facelift arrives at dealerships: Changes explained

Honda launches 'face mask' for car to prevent spread of viruses

Honda launches 'face mask' for car to prevent spread of viruses

Blacksmith Electric back on track: Opens pre-bookings, showcases new B4 scooter

Blacksmith Electric back on track: Opens pre-bookings, showcases new B4 scooter

Nissan Magnite scores 4-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

Nissan Magnite scores 4-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

Bajaj Auto now world's most valuable two-wheeler brand: Crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap mark

Bajaj Auto now world's most valuable two-wheeler brand: Crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap mark

December 2020 car sales: Tata, Kia post highest year-on-year growth

December 2020 car sales: Tata, Kia post highest year-on-year growth

Tesla delivers over 4.99 lakh electric cars in 2020: Just 450 shy of Elon Musk's target

Tesla delivers over 4.99 lakh electric cars in 2020: Just 450 shy of Elon Musk's target

New MG Hector facelift to be launched soon: Tata Harrier rival changes explained

New MG Hector facelift to be launched soon: Tata Harrier rival changes explained

December 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield reports 37% growth, TVS up 20%

December 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield reports 37% growth, TVS up 20%

Mahindra's plans for all-new Scorpio, XUV500 explained: Thar gets 6,500 bookings in December

Mahindra's plans for all-new Scorpio, XUV500 explained: Thar gets 6,500 bookings in December

Aston Martin to return to Formula 1 in March: Team livery to be launched next month

Aston Martin to return to Formula 1 in March: Team livery to be launched next month

Five benefits of Auto LPG as viable alternative fuel: From cleaner emissions to lower costs

Five benefits of Auto LPG as viable alternative fuel: From cleaner emissions to lower costs

Maruti Suzuki registers 20.2% y-o-y growth in December: Hatchback segment grows 18.2%

Maruti Suzuki registers 20.2% y-o-y growth in December: Hatchback segment grows 18.2%

Mahindra-Ford joint venture called off due to these reasons

Mahindra-Ford joint venture called off due to these reasons

2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS comparison review video: Price, specs, features, details

2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS comparison review video: Price, specs, features, details

Bikes in 2020 that impressed us: Triumph Street Triple R, Honda H'ness CB 350 and more

Bikes in 2020 that impressed us: Triumph Street Triple R, Honda H'ness CB 350 and more

MG Motor, Tata Power install superfast EV charging station in Coimbatore: 80% charge in 50 minutes!

MG Motor, Tata Power install superfast EV charging station in Coimbatore: 80% charge in 50 minutes!

Tata Altroz Turbo petrol launch on January 13: Hot hatch bookings open!

Tata Altroz Turbo petrol launch on January 13: Hot hatch bookings open!