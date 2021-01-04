HAREDA to deploy Tata Nexon EVs in Haryana: EESL signs MoU with Haryana Govt on EV adoption

In December 2020, Tata Motors announced that its electric subcompact SUV Tata Nexon EV surpassed the sales milestone of 2000 units.

Tata Motors today announced its partnership with the Haryana Renewable Agency (HAREDA) under which Nexon EVs will be deployed in Haryana, as a part of the tender with EESL. The two held an event that included the handover ceremony and the inauguration of an EV charging station in the presence of the Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Tarun Kapoor. During the inauguration ceremony, the EESL also signed an MoU with the Government of Haryana to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and strengthen charging infrastructure in Haryana State.

The company has been playing a leading role in proactively driving the adoption of electric mobility in the country. The company is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse”.

Tata Motors today commands a market share of 67 percent in EVs in H1 FY21, with more than 2,000 Nexon EVs plying on Indian roads currently.

The Nexon EV is equipped with a 128 hp permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The EV comes with a dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards. Furthermore, it offers 35 mobile apps-based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behaviour analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics.

