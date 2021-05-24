Gurgaon Gurudwara deploys Mahindra’s last mile EV to serve Covid-19 patients

Gurudwara South City 1 in Gurgaon is distributing approximately 800 to 1,000 meals twice daily and is delivering them to Covid patients using Mahindra Treo Zor electric three-wheeler.

Electric vehicles have come a really long way in India. The country’s dream of pure electric mobility seems to be on the right track with a lot of manufacturers working dedicatedly in the EV space, including many mainstream ones. Today, you can find electric vehicles in almost every category in India and the logistics sector is one of them. The said industry has adapted to green mobility quite quickly as one can today see electric cargo three-wheelers and even fully electric trucks in the market that promise savings in the long run. On those lines, electric vehicles are also serving the purpose of last-mile connectivity quite efficiently and for this reason, these are finding numerous applications as well.

Now, Gurudwara South City 1 in Gurgaon is using EVs for a noble cause these days. The said Gurudwara has been distributing two meals of free Langar daily to Covid-19 patients and their families who can’t cook. Approximately 800 to 1,000 meals are distributed twice daily and delivered to their homes by the volunteers. The said service has been going on since last month. Here it is interesting to see that the Gurudwara has deployed Mahindra Treo Zor electric three-wheeler to deliver food right at the doorstep of the Covid-19 patients. Speaking of what all Mahindra Treo Zor EV has on offer, the electric three-wheeler comes with respective power and torque outputs of 10.7 hp and 42 Nm. The Treo Zor also gets the longest-in-industry wheelbase of 2,216mm that translates to good cargo space.

The company is offering a 3 year / 80,000 km standard warranty on the battery with an option of extending it by an additional 2 years / 1 lakh km. Last month, Mahindra’s Treo Zor achieved cumulative sales of 1,000 units. The electric three-wheeler achieved this feat in six months of its launch and has garnered a market share of 59 percent in its category. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

