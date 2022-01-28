Gurgaon gets India’s largest EV charging station: Can charge 100 cars at once!

NHEV has inaugurated India’s largest EV charging station in Gurgaon, Haryana. It has 100 charging points, including 72 AC chargers & 24 DC fast chargers, and is situated in Sector 52 of Gurgaon.

NHEV (National Highway for Electric Vehicle) has today inaugurated India’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Gurgaon, Haryana. This charging station has been installed and operated by Alektrify. This smart EV charging station gets 100 charging points for four-wheelers, out of which 72 units are AC slow chargers while 24 units consist of DC fast chargers. It is situated in Sector 52 of Gurgaon. Prior to this, the country’s largest EV charging station was located in Navi Mumbai that houses 16 AC and 4 DC chargers.

According to the company, this EV charging station will not only boost the EV industry in the region but will also act as a benchmark for large EV charging stations across the nation in the future. This charging station has been installed and operated by Alektrify, which is an official commissioning and installation partner company of NHEV for setting up charging stations on Jaipur–Delhi-Agra E-highway under the Ease of Doing Business pilot program. Moreover, during the program, the representatives from the government agencies were given a guided tour of this facility.

Praveen Kumar, Member – NHEV Working Group and Managing Director of Alektrify charging hub said, “The station has 96 operational charging ports for electric vehicles for 96 EVs at a time and can serve upto 576 electric vehicles round the clock. 1 AC charger takes upto 6 hours to charge an EV and can charge total 4 vehicles in a day and 72 such chargers can charge 288 EV every day. While our fast DC chargers can charge a vehicle in less than 2 hours and can comfortably charge 12 EVs every day and this station. We have 24 such DC 5KW chargers to charge 288 EVs in a day-night utilization.”

Commenting on the same, Abhijeet Sinha, National Program Director, Ease of Doing Business program & Project Director of NHEV in additional charge said, “India is on the verge of making the investment in E-mobility charging infra setup highly competitive compared to fuel stations in terms of ease in licensing, commissioning, electrification, certification and to draw revenue equivalence with existing petrol pumps. Electric vehicle charging station of this size and magnitude is rare and will be instrumental for the industry to experience actual Ease of Doing Business in smooth ‘Certification Compliance’ and ‘Safety Standards’.”

