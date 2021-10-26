Gulf Oil launches range of ‘e-fluids’ for hybrid & electric vehicles

'Gulf Formula Hybrid advanced engine synthetic oil and transmission fluids for Hybrid cars will help in maintaining peak engine performance across a wide range of temperatures.'

By:October 26, 2021 11:39 AM

Gulf Oil International Ltd (Gulf), part of the Hinduja Group, recently launched a new range of fluids for hybrid and electric passenger vehicles. The range had been launched in international markets including Europe, the Middle East and China earlier this year, and now Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. (GOLIL) is launching them in the Indian market. The manufacturer states that the e-fluids are specially formulated to enhance the performance and safety of EVs.

Gulf eLEC brake fluids are designed to enhance the brake system and protect from corrosion, whereas the eLEC Coolant is aimed at keeping EV batteries cool under extreme conditions. Gulf eLEC Driveline Fluid offers a wide range of applications, including wet/dry, single and multi-speed transmissions in rear axles and transaxles of electric cars. Golf promises electrical properties in both fresh and aged oil and that the oil is most suitable for applications where the axle fluid is in direct contact with electrical components.

Gulf Formula Hybrid advanced engine synthetic oil and transmission fluids for Hybrid cars will help in maintaining peak engine performance across a wide range of temperatures.

Also read: Overall growth in demand for auto lubricants will not be affected for 10-15 years: Gulf Oil

Gulf Oil has always been at the forefront of superior technology and ever-evolving innovations to produce world-class products to cater to the growing and changing demands of customers. We, at Gulf, are focused to build accessible solutions to help build a sustainable future of mobility. We will soon be engaging with OEMs across various segments with our range of product offerings, Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, said.

“Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) require lubricant type fluids, in fact, they require very special fluids and that’s what we have developed at Gulf. EV transmission operates at higher speeds and temperatures than transmission in a conventional vehicle. These transmissions contain embedded electrical and electronic components such as E-motors and power electronics which need to be cooled and protected,” David Hall, Vice President Research and Technology, Gulf Oil International, said.

“It contains sealing and coating materials that need to be maintained. The fluids exhibit cooling and high electrical resistance properties in order to prevent breakdown. E-Fluids are a fine balancing act of chemistry and physics. We, at Gulf, are proud to introduce these product technologies in India, which is a major market for OEMs and electric vehicles.”

Express Mobility EV Conference 2021 | A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India | Registrations now open

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 Jaguar XF Facelift launched in India: Priced from Rs 71.60 lakh

2022 Jaguar XF Facelift launched in India: Priced from Rs 71.60 lakh

Hyundai Venue facelift caught on test overseas: India launch likely by next year

Hyundai Venue facelift caught on test overseas: India launch likely by next year

Ola Electric's first Hypercharger goes live ahead of S1, S1 Pro deliveries: Details

Ola Electric's first Hypercharger goes live ahead of S1, S1 Pro deliveries: Details

Eicher Motors shareholders approve Siddhartha Lal’s reappointment, remuneration for next 5 years

Eicher Motors shareholders approve Siddhartha Lal’s reappointment, remuneration for next 5 years

Boys and Machines celebrates 1st anniversary: Plans to launch 3 new outlets in country

Boys and Machines celebrates 1st anniversary: Plans to launch 3 new outlets in country

2022 Bajaj Dominar 400 launched with factory-fitted touring accessories: Priced at Rs 2.17 lakh

2022 Bajaj Dominar 400 launched with factory-fitted touring accessories: Priced at Rs 2.17 lakh

Vazirani Ekonk electric hypercar unveiled: Claims to be the fastest car ever built in India

Vazirani Ekonk electric hypercar unveiled: Claims to be the fastest car ever built in India

F1 2021: Verstappen wins US GP to extend title lead to Hamilton

F1 2021: Verstappen wins US GP to extend title lead to Hamilton

Hero Electric to open 300 new sales touchpoints: Eyes 1,000 mark by FY2022

Hero Electric to open 300 new sales touchpoints: Eyes 1,000 mark by FY2022

MotoGP: Quartararo crowned 2021 champion, Marc Marquez wins, Rossi's final home GP

MotoGP: Quartararo crowned 2021 champion, Marc Marquez wins, Rossi's final home GP

MINI Cooper SE electric car officially teased: India launch soon

MINI Cooper SE electric car officially teased: India launch soon

Ather Energy opens 2 new experience centres in Delhi: 23 fast chargers at these locations

Ather Energy opens 2 new experience centres in Delhi: 23 fast chargers at these locations

TVS Radeon launched in India with new dual-tone colours: Price, specs, features & more

TVS Radeon launched in India with new dual-tone colours: Price, specs, features & more

Spinny sold 1,600+ pre-owned cars during Navratri: 80% customers opt home delivery

Spinny sold 1,600+ pre-owned cars during Navratri: 80% customers opt home delivery

Mercedes-Benz India introduces 'Retail of the Future' programme: Paradigm shift in selling process

Mercedes-Benz India introduces 'Retail of the Future' programme: Paradigm shift in selling process

Upcoming Cars in India in November 2021: New Celerio, Tiago CNG, etc

Upcoming Cars in India in November 2021: New Celerio, Tiago CNG, etc

Hatchbacks to watch out in 2022 - Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to Toyota Yaris

Hatchbacks to watch out in 2022 - Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to Toyota Yaris

MG Gloster gets dearer by Rs 40,000: New variant-wise prices explained

MG Gloster gets dearer by Rs 40,000: New variant-wise prices explained

2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R unveiled: India launch next year

2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R unveiled: India launch next year

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift officially teased: Top 5 changes worth waiting for

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift officially teased: Top 5 changes worth waiting for