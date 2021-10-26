Gulf Oil launches range of ‘e-fluids’ for hybrid & electric vehicles

'Gulf Formula Hybrid advanced engine synthetic oil and transmission fluids for Hybrid cars will help in maintaining peak engine performance across a wide range of temperatures.'

Gulf Oil International Ltd (Gulf), part of the Hinduja Group, recently launched a new range of fluids for hybrid and electric passenger vehicles. The range had been launched in international markets including Europe, the Middle East and China earlier this year, and now Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. (GOLIL) is launching them in the Indian market. The manufacturer states that the e-fluids are specially formulated to enhance the performance and safety of EVs.

Gulf eLEC brake fluids are designed to enhance the brake system and protect from corrosion, whereas the eLEC Coolant is aimed at keeping EV batteries cool under extreme conditions. Gulf eLEC Driveline Fluid offers a wide range of applications, including wet/dry, single and multi-speed transmissions in rear axles and transaxles of electric cars. Golf promises electrical properties in both fresh and aged oil and that the oil is most suitable for applications where the axle fluid is in direct contact with electrical components.

Gulf Formula Hybrid advanced engine synthetic oil and transmission fluids for Hybrid cars will help in maintaining peak engine performance across a wide range of temperatures.

Gulf Oil has always been at the forefront of superior technology and ever-evolving innovations to produce world-class products to cater to the growing and changing demands of customers. We, at Gulf, are focused to build accessible solutions to help build a sustainable future of mobility. We will soon be engaging with OEMs across various segments with our range of product offerings, Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, said.

“Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) require lubricant type fluids, in fact, they require very special fluids and that’s what we have developed at Gulf. EV transmission operates at higher speeds and temperatures than transmission in a conventional vehicle. These transmissions contain embedded electrical and electronic components such as E-motors and power electronics which need to be cooled and protected,” David Hall, Vice President Research and Technology, Gulf Oil International, said.

“It contains sealing and coating materials that need to be maintained. The fluids exhibit cooling and high electrical resistance properties in order to prevent breakdown. E-Fluids are a fine balancing act of chemistry and physics. We, at Gulf, are proud to introduce these product technologies in India, which is a major market for OEMs and electric vehicles.”

