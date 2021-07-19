College students build hybrid motorcycle that lets you choose between petrol and electric

The bike will do 40 km/h in electric-only mode while using just one unit of power at a cost of 17 paise. The team has seventh-semester students from the VVP Engineering College in Rajkot.

Fuel prices are on the rise and while some may justify it as an outcome of “development”, it is a burden on most pockets in the country. To ease the stress from troubles such as these, a team of students in Gujarat has built a hybrid motorcycle that can run both on petrol or electric-only. By simply toggling a switch on the handlebar, the rider can choose between petrol or the electric battery. The team states that the motorcycle has a range of about 40 km on a full charge.



“The main reason for developing this is that Fuel prices are skyrocketing. There are many issues with e-vehicles like a high price, slow charging, etc. So we thought of a vehicle that can run on both,” news agency ANI quoted Dr Maniar, Dean of the Mechanical Department at the VVP Engineering College.

“The students have attached four separate batteries. The battery takes six hours to completely charge. The fully-charged battery can run for 40 kilometers with a maximum speed of 40 kilometers per hour by using one unit of power at a cost of 17 paise.”

The concept is quite like super sports cars like the McLaren P1 that can use only its petrol engine or only the electric powertrain. However, it is not known yet if the battery pack on the student team’s bike charges while on the go in petrol mode. It is a commendable prototype and the college must surely encourage and assist the team to develop it further.

